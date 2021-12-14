Madelyn McQueen signs with Snow College

TWIN FALLS — The badgers are gaining a Bruin.

Twin Falls senior Madelyn McQueen signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Snow College in Utah.

“I’m shaking from excitement,” she said. “I’ve been waiting for this for a while.”

McQueen, who’s been playing since she was 4 years old, finished her senior year as the leading scorer on the Twin Falls team with 31 goals. She also set a new school record for most goals scored over a high school career.

Her knack for scoring will come in handy when she arrives as Snow College, where head coach Charles Long intends to play her as a forward and striker.

“He’s hoping I can lead the team in scoring goals,” McQueen said.

McQueen had several other college offers, including one from Walla Walla Community College, where some of her former teammates have already signed. The thought of continuing to play with the friends she’s grown up with was enticing, but ultimately McQueen decided on another school.

“I kind of needed to just sign on my own,” she said.

Of course, standing on her own two feet wasn’t the only deciding factor for McQueen. After visiting and meeting with the team, she knew this was the environment that would challenge her to succeed.

“They’re super inclusive and all have the same goal, which is to win,” she said. “There’s a constant demand to get better and to work hard.”

An ideology she’s already taken to heart.

McQueen plans to continue playing club ball throughout the summer. Although she’s already a skilled athlete, there’s always room to improve.

“Becoming a more aggressive player is my main priority,” she said. “I need to make sure I can score when I need to.”

Katie Kauffman, head girls’ soccer coach at Twin Falls High School, remembers meeting a much more timid McQueen four years ago. Joining the team as a freshman, McQueen wasn’t quite sure where she fit in with the older players.

That quickly changed.

“It didn’t take long for her to get her feet underneath her,” Kauffman said.

Since then, Kauffman has watched McQueen grow not only in skill, but confidence as well.

“Seeing that part of her game improve has been awesome,” she said.

Transitioning from high school to college sports is not easy, but Kauffman is confident McQueen will exceed expectations at the next level of play.

From her work ethic to her skill, McQueen is a force to be reckoned with.

“She’s going to fit into any program that she goes to,” Kauffman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0