JEROME — Jerome senior soccer player Luis Martinez did not know what to expect going into his high school soccer career. He certainly did not know he was going to start all four seasons on varsity.
But by the time his run came to the end, he did more than just start. While serving as a captain for three years, he finished with a pair of all-conference selections, a player of the year award in the Great Basin Conference, and a spot on the 2019 Idaho all-state squad.
He can add the 2019 Times-News boys soccer player of the year award to that list.
Jerome played in its first state championship game since 2013, and Tigers coach Jake Wood said a team does not make it to the final by accident. It needs great players like Martinez.
The senior center midfielder was instrumental in both scoring and assisting his teammates. He scored 17 goals and had 14 assists while leading Jerome to a 16-4-1 record and a district championship. The coaches in the Great Basin Conference voted him the player of the year.
The Tigers won their first two games in the state tournament before falling 2-1 in overtime to defending state champion Caldwell. They fell behind in the first half, tied the game in the second, and lost on a free kick in the extra period.
"In the second half we came back real strong and got back in the game," Martinez said. "That meant a lot to me."
Martinez said his team had its sights set on making it to the final game of the year long before October.
"It was one of our goals from the beginning of the season to go all the way to the state championship," he said. "It's obviously not good to lose in the state championship, and it still hurts to this day, but it's still a really good accomplishment just to get there. I just wish we could have won the whole thing."
Wood said Martinez's leadership was a driving force for the team. He set up his teammates, never missed time due to red or yellow card accumulation, and carried a 3.6 GPA.
Martinez said he tried his best to be a leader both on and off the field because he knew other people were looking up to him. He's put in the work from the beginning of his time in Jerome.
"I didn't think I would be a starter on varsity as a freshman, but that's what ended up happening," he said. "A lot of hard work and dedication to the sport and to your team will get you there."
But instead of focusing on his own accomplishments, Martinez credited his teammates for helping to get him achieve his goals. He said they reacted well as a group when the pressure was on.
The state championship will stand out in his mind forever, he said, because it was his last high school game, and playing in a state title game is a "once in a lifetime" opportunity. He is proud of what the Tigers were able to accomplish.
"I feel really good about this season," he said. "We did do a lot as a team."
