Lopsided Service Bowl

TWIN FALLS – Friday’s Twin Falls-Canyon Ridge game ended up being a lopsided 41-14, but Bruins coach Ben Kohring knows it could have been closer had his team’s defense not stepped up early.
Twin Falls turned the ball over on its first possession, but it’s defense made an inspired goal-line stand to regain the momentum.
“If we would have let them score there we could have been in a world of hurt,” Kohring said.
Twin Falls played a dominant game from there, outscoring the Riverhawks 35-0 through three quarters before allowing two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
After dropping last week’s game to Pocatello, in which Twin Falls initially built a 14-0 lead, “I thought we played a more complete game in all facets,” he said. Special teams contributed to the effort, blocking a Canyon Ridge punt.
Twin Falls finished with 332 yards of total offense while holding Canyon Ridge to 184. Bruins quarterback Nic Swensen completed 8 of 13 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns, while Riverhawk Brody Osen completed 10 or 19 for for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Swensen also ran for 42 yards.
On this year’s version of the Service Bowl, Kohring noted that it was appropriate that the game was played on Sept. 11, the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C.
“The players understand why the Service Bowl was created,” he said.
Twin Falls 41, Canyon Ridge 14
Twin Falls 7 14 14 6 -41
Canyon Ridge 0 0 0 14 -14
Other scores Hansen 60, Hagerman 28
HANSEN – It was supposed to be the Homecoming game for Hansen, and the Huskies responded by dominating Hagerman in Friday’s contest.
Hansen Coach Jim Rife said with coronavirus concerns, the school couldn’t have the full Homecoming festivities as in years’ past, but his team played with enthusiasm.
There is only one senior on the Huskies, that being Jonathan Camarillo, and the team made sure he went out win a win on what was to be Homecoming. “We have only one senior but a good crop of athletes,” he said.
“I am pretty pleased with our play on both sides of the ball,” Rife said.
The Huskies picked up their first win of the season, and now stand at 1-2. They play at Dietrich on Friday.
Ririe 38, Valley 26HAZELTON – Valley senior quarterback Rawlin Godfrey completed 20-of-39 passes for 220 yards and one score and ran for 84 yards on 15 attempts for two touchdowns in the loss to the Bulldogs.
The Vikings had 337 yards total offense (220 passing and 117 rushing).
Rockland 58, Murtaugh 18MURTAUGH- Murtaugh senior Chris Grunig had 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Rockland. Junior Caesar Alberto gained 114 yards rushing and senior Ty Stanger was 4-for-9 passing for 33 yards.
“Rockland won in the trenches and we had some key injuries,” said Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen.
Cole Valley Christian 58, Wendell 0
WENDELL – Wendell senior quarterback Joey Ward completed eight passes for 84 yards and ran the ball 15 times for 62 yards in the Trojans loss to the Chargers. Junior Aden Bunn caught two passes for 52 yards and junior running back Teegan Dunn ran the ball 21 times for 41 yards. For the Wendell defense, Bunn led with 15 tackles.
Lighthouse Christian 34, North Gem 12
BANCROFT – The Lions gained 410 yards on offense (134 passing and 276 rushing) in the win over the Cowboys. Lighthouse Christian held North Gem to only 143 yards (62 passing and 81 rushing). Senior quarterback Collin Holloway completed 6-of-11 passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Chance Gaskill was one of the leaders on offense with 14 rushes for 211 yards and one score. Junior Clay Silva caught nine passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Gaskill and Holloway each had four tackles on the defensive side.
Carey 46, Glenns Ferry 0
GLENNS FERRY – Carey senior Hunter Smith threw for 252 yards, completing 7-of-17 attempts and finished with four touchdowns. Sophomores Riley Morey caught one touchdown pass, Conner Simpson had two and senior Dallin Parke one. Simpson also had five carries for 74 yards. The Panthers had 12 tackles for loss and had three onside kick recoveries in a row.
“It was a battle in the first half as the score was only 8-0. And then we came alive in the third quarter and never looked back. It was a great test of mental toughness for our kids and I thought they rose to the occasion very well,” said Carey coach Lane Kirkland.
Other Results:
Gooding 32, Nampa Christian 12
American Falls 38, Filer 33
Burley 27, Wood River 8
Raft River 30, Grace 26
Volleyball
Sun Valley Community School 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 0
SUN VALLEY – The Cutthroats beat the Warriors, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14 in the Fishtank. Sun Valley Community School is now 2-0.
Boys soccer
Sugar-Salem 5, Bliss 1
BLISS – Sugar-Salem scored two goals in the first half and added three in the second half in the win over Bliss. Both teams played in the midfield and made runs at the other without scoring in the second half. Until late in the half, Sugar finished the scoring with its fifth goal.
Thursday, Sept 10 Volleyball
Twin Falls 3, Minico 2 (22-25, 25-27, 27-25, 25-22, 15-12)
Mountain Home 3, Jerome 1 (25-22, 25-23, 10-25, 25-13)
New Plymouth 3, Hagerman 0
American Falls 3, Buhl 1
Rimrock 3, Richfield 0
Boys Soccer
Jerome 12, Mountain Home 1
