JEROME — While Magic Valley schools made up more than three quarters of the field at the Tim Matthews Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday, there was still plenty of work to do for each.
Rocky Mountain, Boise, and Rigby High School, all 5A schools, went to Jerome High School to face several smaller schools from the area. Instead of having size of school win out, the local teams flexed their muscles and dominated the tournament from start to finish.
Minico, Jerome and Declo finished as the top three teams, in that order, while just three out of the 15 individual weight classes were won by the visiting 5A schools.
The tournament may not mean much for each team or grappler in the long run, as they’re vying for IDHSAA state titles, but it provided a good opportunity to get a read on where each wrestler, and team as a whole, is at in the early stages of the season.
“I love these preseason tournaments — I call them preseason because we’ve got a long way to go until 2019,” Jerome coach Josh Wright said. “I love these tournaments because it allows us to see where the kids are.”
The three highest-scoring teams were three of the best teams in the state in their respective divisions last season. Minico won its second straight 4A state title, while Jerome finished fourth in that classification. Declo came in third in the 2A tournament last season.
Now, in the case of Minico, the hope is to stay perched at the top. Head coach Boe Rushton said there were some losses from the stellar team of last season, but those with less experience are starting to figure things out.
The Spartans’ victorious team score was bolstered by individual wins from senior Zak Allred (120-pound weight class), sophomore Dawson Osterhout (132), sophomore Tazyn Twiss (170) and senior Mason Harwood (285).
“We’re just pushing forward, moving forward,” Rushton said. “Hopefully, by February, we’re a better team than we are now. That’s kind of our goal and our mindset moving forward.”
Meanwhile Jerome, Declo and the rest of the area teams are vying to improve upon last season’s finishes.
The Tigers have a relatively young squad, Wright said, while the Hornets “aren’t quite there,” according to coach Ty Matthews, but could be getting there soon. Either way, a state title for the team is still in the line of sight for both squads.
“We don’t talk about it in the room, but we have our eyes on that blue trophy,” Matthews said. “It’s gonna be hard...I think we’ll give it a run.”
Jerome’s second-place finish on Saturday was, in large part, due to four individual winners throughout the day. That list included junior Adrian Mendez (113), senior Jakob Murillo (145) and sophomore Remington Winmill (182).
Then, of course, there was Jerome’s three-time state champion, 160-pound senior Ezekial Williamson, who knocked off Declo sophomore Gabe Matthews in the finals.
Williamson hopes to add team success to his individual achievements in his final season as a Tiger.
“I voice [desire for a team state title] a lot to the guys,” Williamson said. “They know that’s something I expect from them. They know that’s what I want to do this year. That holds those guys to want to do that, to want to be better.”
To round out the top three, Declo had two winners on the day. Sophomore Dax Blackmon took the 98-pound class, while senior Caden Crider took the 126-pound class.
Blackmon, who finished fourth at states last season, actually lost 10 pounds in the build-up to Saturday’s tournament, just to make weight. He did, and his run to the finals ended with a takedown of Rigby’s Rhope Rasmussen in sudden victory.
Blackmon said he’s put a lot of work in to finishing higher than that No. 4 spot this season, and he feels his team has put in the work to perhaps improve on that third-place finish.
“I see a lot of potential in the people we have on our team,” Blackmon said. “[This tournament] is good for us because we see the bigger schools come in with some tougher competitors.”
Other local winners at the tournament included Kimberly senior Michael Coy (152) and Burley junior Jaden Paul (195).
Canyon Ridge, Wendell, Wood River, Glenns Ferry, Filer and Valley also competed on Saturday, giving all the squads a good test and allowing the coaches to assess how to move forward throughout the remainder of the campaign.
“Duals are about matchups,” Rushton said. “But, in tournaments, it’s not as much about winning matchups. It’s about winning matchups and moving on.”
Team scores
1. Minico—244
2. Jerome—214.5
3. Declo—142.5
4. Rocky Mountain—136.5
5. Rigby—117
6. Boise—111
7. Canyon Ridge—104
8. Kimberly—72
9. Burley—55
10. Wendell—30
11. Wood River—18
12. Glenns Ferry—16
13. Filer—12
14. Valley—6
Individual Winners
Weight Class (lbs)—Name—Year—School
98—Dax Blackmon—Soph.—Declo
106—Zachary Loretto—Soph.—Rocky Mountain
113—Adrian Mendez—Jr.—Jerome
120—Zak Allred—Sr.—Minico
126—Caden Crider—Sr.—Declo
132—Dawson Osterhout—Soph.—Minico
138—Parker Bingham—Sr.—Rocky Mountain
145—Jakob Murillo—Sr.—Jerome
152—Michael Coy—Sr.—Kimberly
160—Ezekial Williamson—Sr.—Jerome
170—Tazyn Twiss—Soph.—Minico
182—Remington Winmill—Soph.—Jerome
195—Jaden Paul—Jr.—Burley
220—Alex Ojukwu—Sr.—Boise
285—Mason Harwood—Sr.—Minico
