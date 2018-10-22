POCATELLO — Seven District 4 swim teams competed at Saturday's Portneuf Valley High School Invitational, their final meet before districts.
Mini-Cassia led locals on the girls side with a second-place finish in the 12-team standings, falling 26 points short of first-place Idaho Falls.
The top Magic Valley boys team was Twin Falls, which finished third among 13 teams with a score of 66 (49 behind first-place Century).
Wood River's Zach Deal won two races: the boys 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 2.64 seconds) and the boys 100 breaststroke (1:01.82).
Mini-Cassia's Gretchen Thomson won the girls 50 freestyle (26.11), Twin Falls' Bryli Jensen won the girls 500 freestyle (5:43.91) and Kimberly won the girls 200 freestyle relay (1:53.02).
The District 4 meet will take place this Saturday at the Twin Falls City Pool, and the state meet will run from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3 in Boise.
Team scores
Boys
1. Century 115
2. Highland 69
3. Twin Falls 66
4. Madison 45
5. Skyline 44
6. Idaho Falls 42
7. Kimberly 30
8. Canyon Ridge 26
9. Mini-Cassia 24
10. Wood River 18
11. Mountain Home 16
12. Gooding 12
13. Hillcrest 11
Girls
1. Idaho Falls 107
2. Mini-Cassia 81
3. Kimberly 63
4. Wood River 53
5. Skyline 48
6. Twin Falls 45
7. Highland 35
8. Canyon Ridge 22
T-9. Century 18
T-9. Madison 18
11. Hillcrest 17
12. Mountain Home 11
Individual winners
Girls 200 medley relay: Idaho Falls 2:01.89
Boys 200 medley relay: Century 1:50.28
Girls 200 freestyle: Tayla Liddle, Idaho Falls, 2:03.67
Boys 200 freestyle: Spencer Erying, Madison, 2:00.13
Girls 200 IM: Karlee Puetz, Idaho Falls, 2:20.83
Boys 200 IM: Zach Deal, Wood River, 2:02.64
Girls 50 freestyle: Gretchen Thomson, Mini-Cassia, 26.11
Boys 50 freestyle: Coleman Sandy, Century, 23.64
Girls 100 butterfly: Tahis Ibanez, Madison, 1:00.07
Boys 100 butterfly: Caleb Muhlestein, Madison, 57.52
Girls 100 freestyle: Kailee Puetz, Idaho Falls, 55.51
Boys 100 freestyle: Coleman Sandy, Century, 51.76
Girls 500 freestyle: Bryli Jensen, Twin Falls, 5:43.91
Boys 500 freestyle: Benjamin Long, Highland, 5:17.07
Girls 200 freestyle relay: Kimberly 1:53.02
Boys 200 freestyle relay: Century, 1:39.7
Girls 100 backstroke: Kailee Puetz, Idaho Falls, 1:04.03
Boys 100 backstroke: John Kaiser, Century, 1:03.77
Girls 100 breaststroke: Tahis Ibanez, Madison, 1:09.15
Boys 100 breaststroke: Zach Deal, Wood River, 1:01.82
Girls 400 freestyle relay: Idaho Falls 4:07.07
Boys 400 freestyle relay: Century 3:45.98
