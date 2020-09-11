Local Sports Schedule

Saturday’s games
Boys Soccer
Gooding at Mountain Home, 10 a.m.
Minico at Canyon Ridge, 11 a.m.
Sugar-Salem at Wendell, 12 p.m.
Burley at Twin Falls, 12:45 p.m.
Weiser at Sun Valley Community School, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Weiser at Sun Valley Community School, 3 p.m.
Twin Falls at Burley, 1 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Minico, 11 a.m.
Sugar-Salem at Wendell, 12 p.m.
Volleyball
Wood River/Twin Falls/Gooding/Filer/Declo/Jerome/Buhl/Lighthouse Christian/Valley at Jerome Tournament
Sun Valley Community School at Wood River Tournament
