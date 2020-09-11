 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports Schedule
0 comments

Local Sports Schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s games

Boys Soccer

Gooding at Mountain Home, 10 a.m.

Minico at Canyon Ridge, 11 a.m.

Sugar-Salem at Wendell, 12 p.m.

Burley at Twin Falls, 12:45 p.m.

Weiser at Sun Valley Community School, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Weiser at Sun Valley Community School, 3 p.m.

Twin Falls at Burley, 1 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Minico, 11 a.m.

Sugar-Salem at Wendell, 12 p.m.

Volleyball

Wood River/Twin Falls/Gooding/Filer/Declo/Jerome/Buhl/Lighthouse Christian/Valley at Jerome Tournament

Sun Valley Community School at Wood River Tournament

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News