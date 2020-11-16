Local Sports Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 17
Girls Basketball
Buhl at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Burley at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Carey at Butte County, 7 p.m.
Castleford at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Valley at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Declo, 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Bishop Kelly, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!