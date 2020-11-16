 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports Schedule
0 comments

Local Sports Schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Girls Basketball

Buhl at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Burley at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Carey at Butte County, 7 p.m.

Castleford at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Valley at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m. 

Shoshone at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Bishop Kelly, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News