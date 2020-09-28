Local Sports Roundup: Mini-Cassia Swim Meet, Kimberly soccer, Wendell volleyball and more

Saturday, Sept 26
Swimming
Correction/Addition
Mini Cassia Meet @ Twin Falls Pool
There were three Dual Meets on Saturday at the Twin Falls Pool but no information was available for early meet.
Dual Meet between Twin Falls, Kimberly, Mountain Home 12 p.m.
The Twin Falls High School boys varsity finished in first place with 105 points followed by Kimberly second with 102 and Mountain Home third with 40. The Bruins girls varsity also finished in first place with 131 points. Kimberly was second with 76 points and finishing in third place was Mountain Home with 46.
Dual Meet between Canyon Ridge, Gooding, Dietrich 3 p.m.
The Canyon Ridge High School boys varsity finished in first place with 147 points followed by Gooding with 41 and Dietrich had six. The Riverhawks girls varsity also finished in first place with 67 points followed by Gooding with 64 and Dietrich had 28.
The next swim meet will be the Gooding Invite @Gooding on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 28
Boys soccer
Wendell 4, Declo 0. Goals scored by Brayan Ramirez, Santiago Hurtado, Alex Coronado and Maximillion Rivera.
Buhl @ Bliss 1-1 tie
Girls soccer
Kimberly hosted Gooding evening. Game ended 8-0 for a Bulldog win. Score was 3-0 at half. Goalkeeper Macee Cook earned the shutout. Goals scored by: So. Monserrat Torres 2 goals, Jr. Madison Smith 2 goals, Fr. Ellie Stastny 2 goals, Jr. Bella Osterman 1 goal, Fr. Lydia Johns 1 goal. Assists by: Ellie Weaver—2, Monserrat Torres—1, Madison Smith—1, Bella Osterman—1, Sidnee Kerner—1 (Freshman), Serenity Brown—1 (freshman)
Wendell 6, Declo 0. Goals scored by Yoselin Acevedo, Ali Orozco, Olivia Emery (2), Jackie Alvarez, own goal by Declo. Assists by Maria Jimenez, Liz Alvarado, Nancy Lara, Jackie Alvarez.
Volleyball
Wendell at Gooding, Gooding wins in 3: 25-10; 25-16; 25-13
Grace Lethlean had four kills, eight digs and served 100%. Kiera Patterson had four kills and one block. Reece Fleming served 100%, had six digs, and two kills.
