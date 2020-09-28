Local Sports Roundup: Mini-Cassia Swim Meet, Kimberly soccer, Wendell volleyball and more

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Sept 26

Swimming

Correction/Addition

Mini Cassia Meet @ Twin Falls Pool

There were three Dual Meets on Saturday at the Twin Falls Pool but no information was available for early meet.

Dual Meet between Twin Falls, Kimberly, Mountain Home 12 p.m.

The Twin Falls High School boys varsity finished in first place with 105 points followed by Kimberly second with 102 and Mountain Home third with 40. The Bruins girls varsity also finished in first place with 131 points. Kimberly was second with 76 points and finishing in third place was Mountain Home with 46.

Dual Meet between Canyon Ridge, Gooding, Dietrich 3 p.m.

The Canyon Ridge High School boys varsity finished in first place with 147 points followed by Gooding with 41 and Dietrich had six. The Riverhawks girls varsity also finished in first place with 67 points followed by Gooding with 64 and Dietrich had 28.

The next swim meet will be the Gooding Invite @Gooding on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28

Boys soccer