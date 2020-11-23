Local Sports Results

Girls Basketball
Valley 46, Glenns Ferry 28
GLENNS FERRY- Valley junior Justyce Schilz scored a game-high 11 points and both senior Railey Hodges and senior Bailey Stephens followed with 10 points in the Vikings road win over the Pilots. Sophomore Emily Juarez led Glenns Ferry with eight points.
“We had too many turnovers and we were dominated on the boards,” said Glenns Ferry coach Rick Hance.
Valley hosts Shoshone on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Glenns Ferry is at Shoshone on Thursday Dec. 3.
Wendell 27, Oakley 19
OAKLEY – Wendell senior Julianna Pope had 12 points in the road win over Oakley. Sophomore Falon Bedke led the Hornets with eight points. Oakley hosts Murtaugh on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Wendell travels to Dietrich on Wednesday, Dec. 2
