Local Sports Results: Softball and baseball

Saturday, March 13

Monday, March 15

KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs had two big innings, posting five runs in the first inning and nine in the fourth in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game. Kimberly outhit Filer, 10-3 and Filer also committed six errors and Kimberly just one. Quinn O’Donnell was 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs for the Bulldogs and Jackson Cummins had two hits in three at bats. Kimberly pitcher Brennan Chappel took the win in four innings allowing two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. Cummins pitched an inning in relief with a strikeout. Filer pitcher Eli Drake took the loss surrendering 11 runs on eight hits and striking out four. Logan Lockwood, Jonah DeLeon and Jet VanBiezen all had one hit for the Wildcats.

GLENNS FERRY – The Trojans added runs in each inning in the win over the Pilots. Wendell scored six runs in the first inning, added two in the second, a single run in the third, seven in the fourth and three in the fifth. The Pilots added two runs in the first and third and added four more in the fifth to keep the game close. Wendell finished with nine hits and Glenns Ferry had three. Zack Woodward started for Wendell and gave up four runs on two hits with nine strikeouts in three innings. Pitcher Josue Mesillas was on mound for Glenns Ferry and surrendered eight runs on five hits with four strikeouts in two innings. Wyatt Castegneto and Parker Martinez followed in relief. For Wendell, Alex Hirai was 2-for-4, John Smith had two hits w/three RBIs, Justin Egbert two hits w/two RBIs, Rex Watson and Wyatt Flick each with two RBIs. Nick Hernandez had two hits to lead the Pilots and Parker Martinez one hit and two RBIs.