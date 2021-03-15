Local Sports Results: Softball and baseball

Saturday, March 13
Baseball
Wood River 13, Fruitland 8 - Game 1
Wood River 8, Fruitland 9, 8 innings - Game 2
Monday, March 15
Baseball
Kimberly 15, Filer 2, 4 innings
KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs had two big innings, posting five runs in the first inning and nine in the fourth in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game. Kimberly outhit Filer, 10-3 and Filer also committed six errors and Kimberly just one. Quinn O’Donnell was 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs for the Bulldogs and Jackson Cummins had two hits in three at bats. Kimberly pitcher Brennan Chappel took the win in four innings allowing two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. Cummins pitched an inning in relief with a strikeout. Filer pitcher Eli Drake took the loss surrendering 11 runs on eight hits and striking out four. Logan Lockwood, Jonah DeLeon and Jet VanBiezen all had one hit for the Wildcats.
Wendell 19, Glenns Ferry 8
GLENNS FERRY – The Trojans added runs in each inning in the win over the Pilots. Wendell scored six runs in the first inning, added two in the second, a single run in the third, seven in the fourth and three in the fifth. The Pilots added two runs in the first and third and added four more in the fifth to keep the game close. Wendell finished with nine hits and Glenns Ferry had three. Zack Woodward started for Wendell and gave up four runs on two hits with nine strikeouts in three innings. Pitcher Josue Mesillas was on mound for Glenns Ferry and surrendered eight runs on five hits with four strikeouts in two innings. Wyatt Castegneto and Parker Martinez followed in relief. For Wendell, Alex Hirai was 2-for-4, John Smith had two hits w/three RBIs, Justin Egbert two hits w/two RBIs, Rex Watson and Wyatt Flick each with two RBIs. Nick Hernandez had two hits to lead the Pilots and Parker Martinez one hit and two RBIs.
Declo 10, American Falls 7
DECLO – The Hornets outhit the Beavers, 15-9 in the home win. Gabe Matthews led Declo and was 4-for-4 including two triples with two RBIs, Dalton Powell was 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs, Derek Matthews had three hits and Kaden Ramsey added two hits with a double. Koby Zaharias was the winning pitcher allowing nine hits, six runs, with 10 strikeouts and five walks in six innings. Powell finished the last inning and had one earned run and three strikeouts with three walks.
Softball
Filer 17, Kimberly 0 4 innings
KIMBERLY - McCarty Stoddard started on the mound for the Wildcats and Taylor Bishop for the Bulldogs in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game. Filer put 17 runs on the scoreboard in the first four innings with seven hits and five Kimberly errors. Bishop had a rough three innings allowing seven runs on three hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Journee Stewart came in relief and didn’t have it any easier surrendering 10 runs on four hits. Stoddard recorded the shutout and only allowed two Kimberly hits, one each by Abby Miller and Demi Vega. She had four strikeouts and no walks. McCarty Stoddard helped herself with a triple and three RBIs. Reegan Carter was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Nikaela Higley added two hits with an RBI.
Declo 12, American Falls 7
DECLO – Katelynn Koyle and Elle Brase each had three hits in the Declo home win over American Falls. Macie Larsen, Katie Bott, and Aubrie Johnson each added two hits for the Hornets. Brase finished with two doubles and two RBIs, Larsen had a double and triple, Johnson a triple and Kloie Ottley had two RBIs. Koyle was the winning pitcher in the seven-inning complete game giving up seven hits, seven runs with 11 strikeouts and four walks. Koyle surrendered a homerun to Regan Rose.
Ridgevue 18, Minico 2 Game 1
Ridgevue 17, Minico 7 Game 2
NAMPA – The Warhawks scored five runs in the first inning, added four in the second and nine in the fourth in the four-inning win by Ridgevue over the Spartans in game one. The Warhawks outhit the Spartans, 13-6 and Minico was guilty of six errors. Pitcher Amber Wickel got the start for Minico and went four innings allowing 18 runs on 13 hits and five strikeouts. Maisie Neilson and Lexi Hutchison each had two hits.
Despite three homeruns by Blyth Anderson, McKinlie Wickel and Amber Wickel, Minico suffered a second loss to Ridgevue in game two. Amber Wickel and Blyth Anderson each had two hits and two RBIS and McKinlie Wickel also had two RBIs. Anderson also had a double. Amber Wickel suffered her second loss of the day giving up 17 runs on 14 hits with three strikeouts and gave up two homeruns.