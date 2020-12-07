Local Sports Results for girls and boys basketball: Buhl, Twin Falls, Kimberly, Canyon Ridge and more

Monday, Dec. 7

Boys Basketball

Valley 49, Buhl 37

BUHL – Valley senior Garrett Christensen helped the Vikings with a team-high 13 points and senior Rawlin Godfrey added 10 points in the road win over the Indians. Buhl senior Eli Azevedo finished with a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Valley host Oakley on Wednesday and Buhl (0-3) hosts Fruitland on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Twin Falls 32, Bishop Kelly 24

BOISE – The Bruins held the Knights to only 24 points in the nonconference road win. Twin Falls junior Keeli Peterson was the leading scorer for the game with 12 points, senior junior Brinley Iverson finished with eight points and 11 rebounds. (Iverson pulled down her boards with a soft cast on her arm) and junior Reagan Rex added seven. Twin Falls is at Canyon Ridge on Wednesday.

Canyon Ridge 47, Kimberly 37