Local Sports Results for girls and boys basketball: Buhl, Twin Falls, Kimberly, Canyon Ridge and more

Monday, Dec. 7
Boys Basketball
Valley 49, Buhl 37
BUHL – Valley senior Garrett Christensen helped the Vikings with a team-high 13 points and senior Rawlin Godfrey added 10 points in the road win over the Indians. Buhl senior Eli Azevedo finished with a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Valley host Oakley on Wednesday and Buhl (0-3) hosts Fruitland on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Twin Falls 32, Bishop Kelly 24
BOISE – The Bruins held the Knights to only 24 points in the nonconference road win. Twin Falls junior Keeli Peterson was the leading scorer for the game with 12 points, senior junior Brinley Iverson finished with eight points and 11 rebounds. (Iverson pulled down her boards with a soft cast on her arm) and junior Reagan Rex added seven. Twin Falls is at Canyon Ridge on Wednesday.
Canyon Ridge 47, Kimberly 37
TWIN FALLS – The Riverhawks had three players in double figures in the home win over the Bulldogs. Junior Jordan Roberts led in the scoring with 17 points, senior Dorcas Lupumba finished with a double-double, 10 points and 14 rebounds and sophomore Lilly Teske added 10. Sophomore Mekell Wright led the Bulldogs with 10 points. Canyon Ridge (2-4, 0-3) hosts Twin Falls on Wednesday and Kimberly hosts Filer on Thursday
“We challenged the girls to trust the offense in the second half,” said Canyon Ridge coach Kevin Cato.
Gooding 53, Valley 51 OT
GOODING – Gooding junior Alx Roe led the Senators with 17 points and freshman Izzie Stockham had 11 in the two-point overtime win over Valley. Senior Bailey Stephens had a team-high 15 points and seniors Railey Hodges and Makenna Kohtz each followed with nine points for the Vikings. Valley (5-2) hosts Wendell on Tuesday and Gooding hosts Declo on Thursday.
“It was a fun game and a good team effort,” said Gooding coach Derrick Lyons.
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!