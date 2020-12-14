Local Sports Results for boys and girls basketball

Monday Dec. 14

Boys Basketball

Castleford 62, Twin Falls Christian Academy 28

TWIN FALLS – The Wolves had three scorers in double figures in the road win over the Warriors. Junior Eric Taylor was the leading scorer for the game with 18 points, sophomore Ethan Roland added 12 and freshman Jayme Ramos had 10. For TFCA, senior Evan Walker had 14 points. Castleford hosts Rimrock on Wednesday and Twin Falls Christian Academy (1-3) is at Hansen on Thursday.

Girls Basketball

Oakley 43, Camas County 31

OAKLEY – The host Hornets were led by sophomore Falon Bedke with 16 points in the win over the Mushers. Bedke finished 7-of-15 from the field and 2-of-2 at the free throw line. Sophomores Hope Payton and Kylan Jones each added seven points. Camas County’s leading scorer was junior Ashley Botz with 13 points and junior Alyssa Whittle followed with 11. Oakley (4-4, 1-1 SRC) is at Glenns Ferry on Tuesday and Camas County hosts Glenns Ferry on Wednesday.

Canyon Ridge 35, Emmett 29

EMMETT – Junior Logan Roberts and sophomore Lilly Teske each had nine points in the Riverhawks road win over the Huskies. Canyon Ridge (4-5, 1-4 GBC) hosts Pocatello on Tuesday.

