Local Sports Results: Castleford vs. Wendell and Century vs Twin Falls boys basketball

TIMES-NEWS
Monday, Nov 30
Wendell 63, Castleford 31
CASTLEFORD – The Trojans won on the road over the Wolves. Wendell is at Richfield on Wednesday and Castleford hosts Hagerman on Thursday.
Century 60, Twin Falls 53
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins were defeated by the visiting Diamondbacks in the season opener for Twin Falls. Senior Mason Swafford led the Bruins with 15 points followed by senior Iradukunda Emery with 14 points and senior Nic Swensen added 12. Twin Falls hosts Mountain Home on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Boys Basketball - Century Vs. Twin Falls
