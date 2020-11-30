 Skip to main content
Local Sports Results: Castleford vs. Wendell and Century vs Twin Falls boys basketball
Local Sports Results: Castleford vs. Wendell and Century vs Twin Falls boys basketball

Monday, Nov 30

Boys Basketball

Wendell 63, Castleford 31

CASTLEFORD – The Trojans won on the road over the Wolves. Wendell is at Richfield on Wednesday and Castleford hosts Hagerman on Thursday.

Century 60, Twin Falls 53

TWIN FALLS – The Bruins were defeated by the visiting Diamondbacks in the season opener for Twin Falls. Senior Mason Swafford led the Bruins with 15 points followed by senior Iradukunda Emery with 14 points and senior Nic Swensen added 12. Twin Falls hosts Mountain Home on Thursday, Dec. 10.

