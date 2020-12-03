Local Sports Results: Boys, girls basketball and wrestling

Thursday, Dec. 3

Boys Basketball

Wendell 62, American Falls 33: WENDELL — Wendell senior Zane Kelsey was the top scorer for the game with 28 points and junior Bodee French pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. The Trojans improved to 3-0 with the home win over the Beavers.

Girls Basketball

Raft River 65, Lighthouse Christian 62: MALTA — The Lions and Trojans had quite a battle in the Snake River Conference game with Raft River pulling out the three-point victory. The two teams were tied at 30-all at the half and the Trojans led 48-44 after three quarters. Raft River had five players in double figures with senior Kaybree Christensen, senior Braylee Heaton and sophomore Caroline Schumann all finishing with 14 points and senior Karlee Christensen and sophomore Libby Boden each scoring 10. The leading scorer for the game was Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton who wound up with 33 points followed by senior Lauren Gomez with 15. Lighthouse Christian hosts Ambrose on Saturday and Raft River hosts Hansen on Tuesday.

“We shot the ball pretty well and it was a great game but we didn’t have an answer for Thornton,” said Raft River coach Cody Powers.