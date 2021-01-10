Local Sports Results: Boys and girls basketball

Saturday, Jan 9
Boys Basketball
Hansen 50, Hagerman 21: HAGERMAN – Hansen junior Tom Gibson scored 13 points and senior Jonathan Camarillo added 11 in the Huskies win over the Pirates. Junior Brandon Zeltner led Hagerman with 11 points. Hansen is at Carey and Hagerman hosts Camas County on Tuesday.
Valley 89, Carey 48: HAZELTON- The Vikings had eight players with eight points or more and had 29 points off the bench in the home win over the Panthers. Junior Omar Campos led Valley with 19 points followed by sophomore Kyle Christensen with 15. For Carey, senior Hunter Smith had 15 points. Carey hosts Hansen on Tuesday and Valley hosts Glenns Ferry on Wednesday.
“I’m very pleased with our passing, execution and ability to knock down shots,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy.
Preston 64, Twin Falls 56: PRESTON – Twin Falls senior Mason Swafford had 24 points and senior Nic Swensen tossed in 15 in the Bruins road loss to the Indians. Twin Falls is at Burley on Wednesday.
Gooding 66, Shoshone 33: GOODING – Junior Cooper Pavkov finished with 12 points, senior Gavin Martin had 11 and senior Owen Rogers and junior Kurtis Adkinson each had 10 points in the Senators win over the Indians. Shoshone senior Gabriel Myers led all players with 14 points. Gooding is at Wood River on Monday and Shoshone hosts Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday.
Minico 46, Wood River 34: RUPERT – Minico sophomore Brevin Trenkle had 16 points and six rebounds, junior Klayton Wilson followed with 12 points and five steals and senior Kent Merrill finished with 11 points, nine boards and three steals in the Great Basin Conference win over Wood River. The Wolverines top scorer was sophomore Korbin Heitzman with 16 points. Wood River hosts Gooding and Minico is at Green Canyon in Logan, Utah on Monday
Canyon Ridge 68, Kimberly 61 ot: KIMBERLY – Canyon Ridge senior Brody Osen scored a game-high 21 points and junior Sam Lupumba added 17 in the Riverhawks overtime win over the Bulldogs. Freshman Gatlin Bair led Kimberly with 20 points, junior Jackson Cummins finished with 16 and junior Ethan Okelberry had 12. Kimberly is at American Falls on Monday and Canyon Ridge travels to Pocatello on Wednesday.
Rockland 51, Murtaugh 47: MURTAUGH – Murtaugh was led by senior Chris Grunig with 16 points, freshman JR Benites followed with 14 and senior Wes Stanger finished with 10 points and six rebounds in the loss to Rockland. Murtaugh hosts Raft River on Friday.
Oakley 41, Grace 39: OAKLEY – Oakley held Grace to five points in the third quarter and only 16 points in the second half in the home win. Junior Payton Beck led the Hornets with 15 points and senior Corbin Bedke added 10. Gage Stoddard and Payson Andersen each had 12 points for the Grizzlies. Oakley is at Declo on Wednesday.
“Oakley played a great defensive second half,” said Oakley coach Jeff Bedke.
Girls Basketball
Minico 68, Wood River 45: HAILEY- Minico freshman Carlie Latta led all plyers with 17 points and senior Sayler Peavey followed with 14 points in the Great Basin Conference road win over the Wolverines. Senior Sayler Peavey had 14 for Wood River. Wood River is at Twin Falls on Tuesday and Minico hosts Burley on Thursday.
Pocatello 41, Canyon Ridge 24: POCATELLO – Canyon Ridge junior Logan Roberts had eight points, junior Jordan Roberts and senior Dorcas Lupumba each had six points in the Riverhawks loss to the Indians. Junior Hallie Pearson led Pocatello with 12 points. Canyon Ridge hosts Jerome on Tuesday.
Burley 60, Filer 42: FILER – Burley sophomore Amari Whiting sparked the Bobcats with 27 points and senior Kelsi Pope had 11 points in the win over the Wildcats. Senior Ella Fischer led the Wildcats with 14 points, senior Kathleen Hale tossed in 10 and and juniors Lexi Monson and Mckynlee Jacobs both chipped in nine. Burley hosts Mountain Home and Filer is at Buhl on Tuesday.
American Falls 43, Buhl 22: AMERICAN FALLS – Buhl was led by senior Reina Elkin with five points in the road loss to American Falls. Buhl is at Filer on Tuesday.
Raft River 63, Dietrich 51: MALTA – Senior Karlee Christensen had 18 points and sophomore Livy Smith added 11 in the Trojans home win over the Blue Devils. Dietrich sophomore Hailey Astle led all players with 23 points. Dietrich is at Castleford on Monday and Raft River (10-3) hosts Oakley on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 55, Glenns Ferry 29: GLENNS FERRY—Senior LeaBeth Hance scored 17 points in the Pilots loss to the Red Devils who were led by senior Allison Nebeker with 10 points. Every player that played for the Red Devils scored. Glenns Ferry is at Lighthouse Christian and Murtaugh is at Shoshone on Tuesday.
