Local Sports Results: Boys and girls basketball

Minico 46, Wood River 34: RUPERT – Minico sophomore Brevin Trenkle had 16 points and six rebounds, junior Klayton Wilson followed with 12 points and five steals and senior Kent Merrill finished with 11 points, nine boards and three steals in the Great Basin Conference win over Wood River. The Wolverines top scorer was sophomore Korbin Heitzman with 16 points. Wood River hosts Gooding and Minico is at Green Canyon in Logan, Utah on Monday

Canyon Ridge 68, Kimberly 61 ot: KIMBERLY – Canyon Ridge senior Brody Osen scored a game-high 21 points and junior Sam Lupumba added 17 in the Riverhawks overtime win over the Bulldogs. Freshman Gatlin Bair led Kimberly with 20 points, junior Jackson Cummins finished with 16 and junior Ethan Okelberry had 12. Kimberly is at American Falls on Monday and Canyon Ridge travels to Pocatello on Wednesday.

Rockland 51, Murtaugh 47: MURTAUGH – Murtaugh was led by senior Chris Grunig with 16 points, freshman JR Benites followed with 14 and senior Wes Stanger finished with 10 points and six rebounds in the loss to Rockland. Murtaugh hosts Raft River on Friday.