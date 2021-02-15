Local Sports Results: Bowling, boys district basketball

DIETRICH – No. 8 Sun Valley Community School trailed No. 1 Dietrich 36-20 at half in the opening game of the 1ADII district tournament and came up short on the scoreboard at the end of the game. Senior Brady Power was the top scorer for the game with 20 points, senior Rhys Dill tossed in 12 and sophomore Cody Power had 11. For the Cutthroats, junior Sid Tomlinson and junior Braden Buchanan both had eight points. Dietrich hosts Carey at 6:30 p.m. and Sun Valley Community School is at Castleford on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

FAIRFIELD – No. 6 Hansen took the 34-28 lead over No. 3 Camas County in the 1ADII district tournament. The Mushers fought back in the second quarter and the two teams were tied 53-53 at the end of regulation forcing the overtime. Camas County outscored Hansen 19-15 in the overtime for the win. Freshman Emmett Palan led the Mushers with 19 points, junior Dawson Kramer scored 13 points with eight boards and junior Breken Clarke and freshman Troy Smith each had nine. The leading scorer of the game was Hansen senior Jonathan Camarillo with 25 points. Camas County will play at Richfield at 6:30 p.m. and Hansen will host Hagerman on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.