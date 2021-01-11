Local Sports Results: Bowling, boys basketball, girls basketball

NORTH LOGAN, UT – The Wolves held a 30-18 halftime lead and Minico outscored Green Canyon in the second half, 23-20 in the road loss. Minico senior Kent Merrill finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, sophomore Brevin Trenkle had nine points and six boards, and freshman Carson Wayment totaled eight points, five rebounds and three assists. Minico is at Mountain Home on Saturday

WENDELL – Camas County jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first four minutes with junior Ashley Botz scoring eight of the ten points but she also picked up her second foul during that time and had to sit out the rest of the quarter The Mushers held a six-point lead at the half, 27-21, but the Trojans had a good third period closing to three points with three minutes left, 35-32 before the quarter ended at 41-34. The fourth quarter belonged to Camas County out-scoring Wendell, 9-5. Botz finished with 26 points and junior Alyssa Whittle pulled down 10 rebounds to go along with 10 points. For Wendell, senior Aspen Stinemates had a team-high 16 points followed by senior Julianna Pope with 12. Wendell hosts Valley on Tuesday and Camas County hosts Castleford on Thursday.