Local Sports Results: Bowling, basketball

Monday, Jan. 18

FILER – Filer was led by junior Drake Speirs and junior Jake Bowman each with 18 points in the overtime win over Wendell. Senior Joe DeMasters was the high scorer for the game with 20 points for Wendell. Wendell is at American Falls on Wednesday and Filer hosts Buhl on Thursday.

OAKLEY – Oakley senior Corbin Bedke was the leading scorer for the game with 17 points and eight rebounds, junior Payton Beck and senior Austin Cranney each tossed in seven points, and senior Jace Robinson pulled down seven boards in the home win over Camas County. Junior Breken Clarke led the Mushers with 13 points and seven rebounds, junior Dawson Kramer followed with eight points and six rebounds and freshman Emmett Palan had eight points. Camas County hosts Hansen on Thursday and Oakley (11-1) hosts Lighthouse Christian on Friday.