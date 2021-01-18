Local Sports Results: Bowling, basketball

Monday, Jan. 18
Bowling
Burley, Minico, Declo vs Gooding @Ranch Bowl
Gooding 8, Burley 6
Gooding 9, Minico 5
Declo 8, Gooding 6
High bowler:
Gooding - Bryson Butterfield - 184
Boys Basketball
Filer 60, Wendell 56 OT
FILER – Filer was led by junior Drake Speirs and junior Jake Bowman each with 18 points in the overtime win over Wendell. Senior Joe DeMasters was the high scorer for the game with 20 points for Wendell. Wendell is at American Falls on Wednesday and Filer hosts Buhl on Thursday.
Oakley 49, Camas County 35
OAKLEY – Oakley senior Corbin Bedke was the leading scorer for the game with 17 points and eight rebounds, junior Payton Beck and senior Austin Cranney each tossed in seven points, and senior Jace Robinson pulled down seven boards in the home win over Camas County. Junior Breken Clarke led the Mushers with 13 points and seven rebounds, junior Dawson Kramer followed with eight points and six rebounds and freshman Emmett Palan had eight points. Camas County hosts Hansen on Thursday and Oakley (11-1) hosts Lighthouse Christian on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Mountain Home JV 49, Camas County 41
MOUNTAIN HOME – Junior Alyssa Whittle led the Mushers with 20 points and junior Ashley Botz had 10 points in the Camas County loss to the Mountain Home juniors. The Tigers held a 31-21 lead at halftime and the Mushers outscored the Tigers 20-18 in the second half. The Mountain Home defense forced 22 Camas County turnovers. Junior Jadyn Patton and Jasmine Patton each had 12 points and sophomore Julia Gilbert added 10 for the Tigers. Camas County hosts Hansen on Thursday.
“They were just a really athletic team that is well coached,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz.
Burley 55, Pocatello 25
BURLEY -The Bobcats won at home against the Indians with a solid team game both on the offense and defense. Burley led 33-11 at the half and sophomore Amari Whiting registered 20 of the Bobcats points. Whiting went on to finished with 28 points and senior Kelsi Pope added eight. Burley hosts Canyon Ridge on Wednesday.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Bowling
38 Teams converged on Meridian Lanes for the Western Invite on Saturday.
Boys
Semifinal
Minico 265, Nampa 246 - Two Game Baker
Final
Minico 419, Twin Falls 405 - Two Game Baker
Team Results: 1. Minico; 2. Twin Falls; 3. Nampa
Top 3 Individuals: 1. Stetson Nelson, Minico, 574; 2. Sean Dutton, Mountain View, 573; 3. Preston Huff, Twin Falls. 572.
Girls
Semifinal
Nampa 272, Centennial 233 - Two Game Baker
Final
Twin Falls 275, Nampa 269 - Two Game Baker
Team Results: 1. Twin Falls; 2. Nampa; 3. Centennial
Top 3 Individuals: 1. Neveah Hull, Meridian, 515; 2. Alexia Quaintance, Twin Falls, 496; 3. Mylie Crichton, Centennial, 466
Next Eastern Invite, Saturday, Jan. 23 in Pocatello, 12:30 @Tough Guy Lanes.