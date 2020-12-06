Local Sports Results: Basketball from Oakley, Dietrich, Camas Co., Kimberly, Lighthouse, Filer and more

Saturday, Dec. 5
Boys Basketball
Dietrich Holiday Tournament
Oakley 65, Victory Charter 51
DIETRICH – Oakley senior Corbin Bedke sparked Oakley with 20 points followed by freshman Isaac Cranney with 14 and senior Jace Robinson had 10 in the finals of the Dietrich Holiday Tournament game won by Oakley over Victory Charter.
“We did a good job offensively in the first half and held them to 24 points,” said Oakley coach Jeff Bedke.”We shot good from the field and played good solid defense as a team.”
Oakley is at Valley on Wednesday.
Dietrich 71, Butte County 55
DIETRICH – Dietrich junior Jett Shaw had 17 points followed by senior Brady Power with 15 and senior Rhys Dill finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Pirates. The Blue Devils play Lighthouse Christian at the College of Southern Idaho on Wednesday.
Camas County 82, Cascade 57
CASCADE – Junior Breken Clarke pounded in 48 points including three 3-pointers and had eight steals in the Mushers win over the Ramblers. Junior Dawson Kramer added 24 points with five assists. The Mushers host Horseshoe Bend on Tuesday.
“We started out slow and were behind in the first quarter but Clarke scored 15 points in the second quarter that jump started us,” said Camas County coach Jamon Frostenson.
Kimberly 49, Sugar-Salem 43
KIMBERLY – Junior Jackson Cummins had 17 points in the Bulldogs win over the Diggers. Kimberly (1-1) is at Twin Falls on Saturday.
Ambrose 56, Lighthouse Christian 53
TWIN FALLS – The Lions lost to the Archers in their first game at home. Lighthouse Christian senior Collin Holloway finished with 16 points, junior Clay Silva chipped in 16 and freshman Jack DeJong had 13.
“Lighthouse came out with good energy tonight, all the boys were ready to play,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Mike Brown. ”We had some shots go in and out, that we normally finish with. All the boys played well for their first game at home. It was a physical game by both teams. This game will definitely help shape our identity is this year.”
Snake River 73, Filer 49
FILER – Junior Tegun Tews had 10 points in the Wildcats home loss to the Panthers. Filer hosts Declo on Wednesday.
Girls Basketball
Ridgevue 46, Gooding 38
NAMPA – Senior Lacy Yore had 11 points in the Senators loss on the road to the Warhawks. Gooding (3-2) hosts valley on Monday.
Lighthouse Christian 75, Ambrose 43
TWIN FALLS - Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton finished the game with a team-high 27 points, senior Lauren Gomez added 15 and junior Aleia Blakeslee had 13 in the home win over the Archers. The Lions held a 43-17 lead at the half. Lighthouse Christian hosts Murtaugh on Tuesday.
“Our offense and defense all came together this game,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tia Standlee. “Everyone worked hard on both ends of the floor and it was the kind of energy we have been looking for.”
Mountain Home 58, Jerome 34
JEROME – Mountain Home had three players with double digits, sophomore Madilynn Keener with 18, junior Sadie Drake had 17 and junior Reece Floyd chipped in 11 as the visiting Tigers defeated the Jerome Tigers. Senior Alexis White finished with 13 points and senior Addy Wells added 10 for Jerome.
Sugar-Salem 62, Filer 30
SUGAR CITY – The Wildcats had no players in double figures in the road loss to the Diggers. Filer was led by senior Ella Fischer with 8 points and junior Lexi Monson and senior Jaz Smothers both each chipped in seven. Filer is at Kimberly on Thursday.
Emmett 71, Canyon Ridge 59
TWIN FALLS – Senior Dorcas Lupumba finished with a double-double matching 17 points with 17 rebounds and sophomore Lilly Teske followed with 15 points and junior Logan Roberts added 13 in the home loss to the Huskies. Canyon Ridge hosts Kimberly on Monday.
Oakley 32, Hansen 22
OAKLEY – Oakley sophomore Bentley Cranney scored seven points and Kylan Jones added six and sophomore Gracie Torrero led all players with nine points in the Huskies loss to the Hornets. Hansen is at Raft Rover on Tuesday and Oakey hosts Shoshone on Thursday.
Idaho Falls 54, Minico 45
IDAHO FALLS – Minico freshman Carlie Latta finished with 22 points in the loss to Idaho Falls. Minico is at Jerome Wednesday.
Preston 57, Twin Falls 27
PRESTON – Twin Falls junior Keeli Peterson was the leading Bruins scorer with seven points in the loss to the Indians. Twin Falls is at Bishop Kelly on Monday.
