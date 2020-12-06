Local Sports Results: Basketball from Oakley, Dietrich, Camas Co., Kimberly, Lighthouse, Filer and more

“We started out slow and were behind in the first quarter but Clarke scored 15 points in the second quarter that jump started us,” said Camas County coach Jamon Frostenson.

Kimberly 49, Sugar-Salem 43

KIMBERLY – Junior Jackson Cummins had 17 points in the Bulldogs win over the Diggers. Kimberly (1-1) is at Twin Falls on Saturday.

Ambrose 56, Lighthouse Christian 53

TWIN FALLS – The Lions lost to the Archers in their first game at home. Lighthouse Christian senior Collin Holloway finished with 16 points, junior Clay Silva chipped in 16 and freshman Jack DeJong had 13.

“Lighthouse came out with good energy tonight, all the boys were ready to play,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Mike Brown. ”We had some shots go in and out, that we normally finish with. All the boys played well for their first game at home. It was a physical game by both teams. This game will definitely help shape our identity is this year.”

Snake River 73, Filer 49

FILER – Junior Tegun Tews had 10 points in the Wildcats home loss to the Panthers. Filer hosts Declo on Wednesday.

Girls Basketball