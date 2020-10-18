 Skip to main content
Local Sports Results: 4A Great Basin 7 Conference Volleyball District Tournament
Local Sports Results: 4A Great Basin 7 Conference Volleyball District Tournament

Saturday, Oct 17

Volleyball

4A Great Basin 7 Conference Volleyball District Tournament

Burley 3, Minico 1: BURLEY – The top-seed Bobcats dropped the fourth-seeded Spartans in four sets, 25-8, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13. For Burley, junior Sydney Searle finished with a double-double of 11 kills and 21 digs followed by senior Kelsie Pope with six aces and 22 assists, Lynzey Searle and Natalie Hepworth each had eight kills. Minico will host Canyon Ridge on Monday at 6:30 p.m. and Burley will host Twin Falls on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the District Championship Game.

