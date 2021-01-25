Local Sports Results - Boys and girls basketball

Monday, Jan. 25

Boys Basketball

Burley 62, Wood River 36

BURLEY – The Bobcats picked up a home Great Basin Conference win over the Wolverines. The Burley offense came out fast scoring 24 first quarter points and good team defense held Wood River to nine in the quarter. Burley had a 38-14 advantage at the half. Burley junior Adam Kloepfer finished with 20 points and nine boards and senior Conner Judd had 14 points including four 3-pointers. Burley is at Minico and Wood River is at Jerome on Wednesday.

Castleford 46, Hansen 44

HANSEN – The Wolves won the Sawtooth Conference road win over the Huskies. Junior Eric Taylor led Castleford with 16 points and sophomore Ethan Roland added 12. Senior Jonathan Camarillo and junior Tom Gibson were the top scorers for Hansen each with 14 points. Hansen is at Dietrich on Thursday and Castleford hosts Carey on Friday.

Valley 61, Oakley 48