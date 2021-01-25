Local Sports Results - Boys and girls basketball

Monday, Jan. 25
Boys Basketball
Burley 62, Wood River 36
BURLEY – The Bobcats picked up a home Great Basin Conference win over the Wolverines. The Burley offense came out fast scoring 24 first quarter points and good team defense held Wood River to nine in the quarter. Burley had a 38-14 advantage at the half. Burley junior Adam Kloepfer finished with 20 points and nine boards and senior Conner Judd had 14 points including four 3-pointers. Burley is at Minico and Wood River is at Jerome on Wednesday.
Castleford 46, Hansen 44
HANSEN – The Wolves won the Sawtooth Conference road win over the Huskies. Junior Eric Taylor led Castleford with 16 points and sophomore Ethan Roland added 12. Senior Jonathan Camarillo and junior Tom Gibson were the top scorers for Hansen each with 14 points. Hansen is at Dietrich on Thursday and Castleford hosts Carey on Friday.
Valley 61, Oakley 48
OAKLEY – Senior Garrett Christensen sparked the Vikings with 16 points, sophomore Kyle Christensen added 11 and senior Rawlin Godfrey and junior Jadon Johnson each had 10 in the Valley win over Oakley. The top scorer for the game was Oakley senior Corbin Bedke with 18 followed by junior Payton Beck with 14. Valley is at Wendell and Oakley is at Raft River on Wednesday.
Carey 48, Shoshone 35
SHOSHONE – Senior Hunter Smith led the Panthers with 19 points and senior Gabriel Myers had 15 points and senior Tristin Schroeder had 10 for the Indians in the Carey victory. Shoshone hosts Murtaugh on Wednesday and Carey is at Castleford on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Richfield 44, Lighthouse Christian 40
TWIN FALLS – The visiting Tigers held a 36-35 lead over the Lions after three quarters and outscored the home team 8-5 in the final period for the win. Richfield was led by junior Victoria Truman with 14 points and senior Serena Kent had 10. Senior Lauren Gomez finished with 13 points for Lighthouse Christian. Lighthouse Christian hosts Oakley on Tuesday and Richfield hosts Camas County on Thursday.
Kimberly 62, Wood River 34
HAILEY – The Bulldogs had three players in double figures in the road win over the Wolverines. Kimberly junior Reece Garey was the big scorer for the game with 19 points, sophomore Mekell Wright tossed in 17 and sophomore Kelsey Stanger had 10. Wood River senior Sayler Peavey had 12 points and junior Olivia Adams had 10. Wood River is at Minico on Tuesday and Kimberly hosts Declo on Thursday.