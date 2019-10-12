Boys soccer 3A District 4 Tournament
Sun Valley Community School 9, Declo 0: Kai Nelson and Max Moss each had two goals for Community School, and Cash Dart, Trevor Harmon, Ridley Lindstrom, Finn Mallinen and Jett Carruth each had one goal.
Bliss 3, Kimberly 1: Victor Vara scored the lone goal for Kimberly.
Gooding 3, Filer 1: Miguel Rodriguez, Andrew Gonzalez and Carlos Contreras each netted a goal to lead Gooding. Filer converted a penalty kick for its only goal.
Wendell 2, Buhl 1: Angel Jaurez and Harold Perez each had a goal to lead the Trojans past Buhl.
Tuesday’s semifinal games
Sun Valley Community School vs. Wendell, 4:30 p.m.
Bliss vs. Gooding, 4:30 p.m.
4A Great Basin Ten District Tournament
Winners’ bracket
Jerome 2, Wood River 1: Jerome moved on to the district championship game Wednesday and clinched a state tournament berth. They will face Canyon Ridge in Wednesday’s district title game.
Canyon Ridge (1) def. Century (1) (PKs, 6-5): The Riverhawks knocked off top-seeded Century and moved on to the district title game against Jerome. Canyon Ridge earned a spot in the state tournament with the win.
Losers’ bracket
Preston 10, Minico 3: Minico’s season ended with the loss while Preston moved on to an elimination game with Wood River on Monday.
Girls soccer 3A District 4 Tournament
Sun Valley Community School 6, Bliss 0: Tatum Minor led the Cutthroats with two goals, and an assist, and Maya Lightner, Laine Allison, Crosby Boe and Audrey Harmon each had one goal.
Other results
You have free articles remaining.
Kimberly 2, Buhl 0
Wendell 4, Filer 1
Gooding 2, Declo 0
Tuesday’s semifinal games
Sun Valley Community School vs. Gooding, 4:30 p.m.
Kimberly vs. Wendell, 4:30 p.m.
Winners’ bracket
Twin Falls 4, Wood River 1: Madelyn McQueen scored two goals in the first half, and Madison Bailey and Paige Beem scored the other two. Kaylin Bailey had two assists in the game. The Bruins advanced to play Pocatello on Wednesday in the district championship game and earned a state tournament berth while Wood River will play Jerome in an elimination game.
Pocatello 2, Preston 0: Pocatello will face Twin Falls in the district championship game while Preston will play Century in the losers’ bracket Monday.
Losers’ bracket
Jerome 3, Canyon Ridge 0: The Tigers ended Canyon Ridge’s season and will play Wood River Monday.
Century 4, Mountain Home 0: Mountain Home was eliminated with the loss while Century will face Preston in an elimination game Monday.
Volleyball
CSI 3, Salt Lake 0: The Golden Eagles swept the nation’s eighth-ranked team, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16. Taylor Burnham had 10 kills and 10 digs, Payton Spoja finished with seven kills and 11 digs, Sean Garvin tallied 17 assists, and Kylie Baumert finished with 15 digs.
American Falls 3, Declo 1: American Falls won by scores of 17-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-8.
Cross Country
Both the College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s cross country teams placed fifth at Saturday’s Inland Championships. Erica Kent finished 25th with a time of 18:35 to lead the women, and Siyad Matan led the men with a 22nd-place finish at 24:47.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.