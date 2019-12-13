Friday Wrestling
Tim Matthews Invitational (Jerome High School)
Day 1 team scores
1. Jerome 142.5; 2. Minico 132; 3. Declo 92.5; 4. Green Canyon 88.5; 5. Canyon Ridge, 81; 6. Kimberly 68; 6. Valley 68; 8. Burley 64; 9. Rigby 59; 10. Wendell 54; 11. Rocky Mountain 52.5; 12. Filer 37; 13. Wood River 29; 14. Glenns Ferry 17.
Girls basketball
Declo 58, Gooding 36
DECLO — The Hornets improved to 6-1 with a home win over the Senators. Senior Amanda Bott sparked Declo with 17 points and sophomore Aryana Kahalioumi had 13. Senior Laney Owen led Gooding with 11 points. Declo (6-1) hosts Filer on Tuesday and Gooding hosts Filer on Thursday.
Gooding 6;8;6;16;—36
Declo 14;16;15;13;- 58
GOODING (36)
Laney Owen 11, Mallory Brown 8, Alx Roe 8, Kiera Patterson 2, Joanna Hammett 7
DECLO (58)
Katelin Mallory 2, Kadance Spencer 2, Sydney Ramsey 9, Amanda Bott 17, Brooke Olsen 3, Abbie Ramsey 6, Katie Bott 6, Aryana Kahalioumi 13Hagerman 40, Twin Falls Christian Academy 20
HAGERMAN — Freshman Samantha Osborne tossed in 16 points and sophomore Sadie Wadsworth had 14 points in the Pirates home win over the Warriors.
“The girls are continuing to learn and grow on the court,” said Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons. “I’m proud as they battled fatigue tonight after playing last night.”
Hagerman plays at Dietrich and TFCA hosts the Murtaugh JV on Tuesday.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 4;4;5;7;—20
Hagerman 6;14;15;5;- 40
Lighthouse Christian 65, Bliss 8
JACKPOT — Junior Kynlee Thornton scored 26 points, senior Taylor Smith followed with 13 and junior Lauren Gomez added 11 in the Lions win over the Bears at the Jackpot Tournament.
Lighthouse Christian 28;18;13;6;- 65
Bliss 4;2;0;2;- 8
Glenns Ferry 34, Idaho City 25
WILDER — The Pilots got 13 points and seven rebounds from junior LeaBeth Hance in the win over the Wildcats in the Wilder Tournament. Senior Jaysan Self led Glenns Ferry with nine rebounds. The Pilots kept the Wildcats scoreless in the first quarter.
“We started off with a bang,” said Glenns Ferry coach Rick Hance. “Our defense was pretty solid. All the girls got a lot of playing time.”
Glenns Ferry will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game.
Glenns Ferry 10;11;8;5;- 34
Idaho City 0;4;9;12;- 25
GLENNS FERRY (34)
Jazmin Vergara 1, Fabby Arevalo 7, Kyan Jackson 2, LeaBeth Hance 13, Jaysan Self 6, Hannah Humpherys 3, Cierra Nielson 2IDAHO CITY (25)
Oakley 39, Murtaugh 34
OAKLEY— The Hornets defeated the Red Devils in the Oakley Holiday Tournament behind a game-high 11 points by senior Kayzia Gillette. Alisson Nebeker led Murtaugh with nine points. The teams were tied 13-all at the break.
“I’m proud of the girls’ defense,” said Oakley coach Matt Payton. “The girls worked hard and did a lot of good things.”
Murtaugh will play Rockland at 10:30 a.m. and Oakley (4-2) will play Rockland at 3 p.m. Saturday
Murtaugh 9;4;12;9;- 34
Oakley 6;7;13;13;- 39
MURTAUGH (34)
Ashtyn Hurd 7, Leslye Tapia 4, Alissa Chatelain 4, Alisson Nebeker 9, Kennedy Cummins 2, Jessica Zavala 4, Addie Stoker 2,
OAKLEY (39)
Keely Cranney 2, Kayzia Gillette 11, Lyzan Gillette 1, Maisey Judd 2, Kylan Jones 15, Hope Payton 8
Valley 53, Raft River 47
HAZELTON — Makenna Kohtz scored a game-high 18 points, including five free throws down the stretch, to help Valley hang on for the win. Kamri Ottley led Raft River with 16 points.
Valley 14;13;10;16;—53
Raft River 4;16;13;14;—47
VALLEY (53)
Kylee Salvesen 2, Kalea Delgado 7, Mackenzie Dimond 12, Kelbi Lewis 5, Bailey Stephens 9, Makennza Kohtz 18.
RAFT RIVER (47)
Kamri Ottley 16, Kaybree Christensen 4, Grace Smith 3, Jessie Ward 3, Marie Branch 4, Alexis Gardiner 2, Karlee Christensen 8, Macie Larsen 7.
Highland 55, Twin Falls 39
TWIN FALLS — McKayla Rodriguez had seven points and eight rebounds to lead Twin Falls, who shot just 51% from the free throw line.
TWIN FALLS (39)
McKayla Rodriguez 7, Reagan Rex 6, Kaylin Bailey 6, Brinley Iverson 6, Haley Paul 4, Abby Stokes 4, Morgan Cargile 3, Keeli Peterson 3.
Snake River 36, Buhl 7
BUHL — Josee Steadman had a game-high 13 points for Snake River.
Preston 63, Burley 54
BURLEY — Amari Whiting and Kelsie Pope each scored 20 points to lead Burley, and Carrie Baker had 11 points.
Boys basketball
Oakley 65, West Wendover 21
OAKLEY — Oakley held West Wendover to 14 points in the first half and only seven in the second half in the win in the Oakley Holiday Tournament.
“We had good, balanced scoring with eight players scoring at least a point,” said Oakley coach Jeff Bedke.
Senior Chandler Jones led the Hornets, scoring with 14 points followed by junior Corbin Bedke with 10. Junior Strom Pickett had eight rebounds and junior Jace Robinson and Corbin Bedke each had seven. Oakley will play Murtaugh at 1:30 p.m. Saturday followed by Wendell at 4:30.
West Wendover 6;8;6;1;- 21
Oakley 14;20;20;11;- 65
WEST WENDOVER (21)
OAKLEY (65)
Chandler Jones 14, Robert Wybenga 8, Strom Pickett 6, Corbin Bedke 10, Payton Beck 9, Austin Cranney 7, Daniel Gonzalez 3, Jace Robinson 8
Glenns Ferry 68, Idaho City 23
WILDER — Senior Kody Henslee and sophomore Josue Messillas each finished with 20 points and sophomore Allan Deleon had 14 points in the Pilots’ win over the Wildcats in the Wilder Tournament. The Glenns Ferry defense held Idaho City to single digits in each quarter.
“I thought it was a great team defensive effort,” said Glenns Ferry coach Nate Jones.
The Pilots will play at 2:30 on Saturday in the championship game.
Glenns Ferry 20;18;21;9;- 68
Idaho City 4;5;6;8;- 23
GLENNS FERRY (68)
Tanner Martinez 4, Kegan Lenz 1, Anthony Personette 1, Allan Deleon 14, Josue Messillas 20, Kody Henslee 20, Emmett Martin 2, Gage Peak 34
IDAHO CITY (23)
Shoshone 53, Gooding 41
GOODING — Sophomore Bryson Kerner led Shoshone with 13 points and junior Tristan Schroeder added 11 in the Indians road win over the Senators. Sophomore Colston Loveland led Gooding with 11 points and junior Gavin Martin had 10. Shoshone plays Horseshoe Bend on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Boise Showcase at Mountain View HS. Gooding hosts Kimberly on Tuesday.
Canyon Ridge 64, Mountain Home 49
TWIN FALLS — Ryker Holtzen and Louie Cresto each scored 14 points to lead Canyon Ridge.
CANYON RIDGE (64)
River Osen 6, Sheldon Flannary 5, Aaron Barnes 11, Bam Kondracki 14, Brody Osen 3, Ryker Holtzen 14, Louie Cresto 14.
Filer 73, Declo 42
FILER — Austin Jarolimek scored 15 points to lead Filer, including 7-of-7 from the free throw line, and Kelson Gilett added 13 points. The Wildcats shot 56% from the field. Sam Nebeker scored 10 points to lead Declo.
FILER (73)
Teagan Anderson 6, Kelson Gilett 13, Cougar Anderson 1, Binson Rountree 8, Ausitn Jarolimek 15, Austin Perkins 7, Joe Bertao 5, Miguel Perez 7, Teagun Tews 11.
DECLO (42)
Tyler Andersen 3, Kaden Ramsey 1, Sam Nebeker 10, Dalton Powell 2, Peyton Silcock 1, Tyler Olsen 6, Garrett Powell 3, Sam Mallory 9.
