Local roundup

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Volleyball

Wendell 3, Glenns Ferry 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-14)

Castleford 3, Murtaugh 2

The Wolves defeated the Red Devils, 25-12, 25-17, 24-26, 17-25, 19-17. Madi Elorrieta led Murtaugh with a team high 10 kills, six aces, and eight blocks. Allison Nebeker finished with seven kills, Jessica Zavala had 15 assists and Giselle Gil 10 assists.

Wood River 3, Twin Falls 0

The Wolverines beat the Bruins 25-19. 25-23, 25-23. For Wood River, Bella Hadam led with 11 kills, Paige Madsen had seven blocks, Samantha Chambers finished with 27 assists, two aces, and four kills. Willa Laski added seven kills and two blocks, Jette Ward had four aces and eight digs and Charlie Loomis had 11 digs and two aces. Brinley Iverson led the Bruins with 10 kills and eight digs followed by Brenley Hansen with nine kills.

"Great first match. We were missing a couple of key players," said Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland. "We came out strong and built on each point. We are still working on some line up kinks and will continue to get better and better. Came from 7 behind in the 3rd set for the match win."

Soccer