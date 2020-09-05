Local roundup

Wednesday, Sept. 2
Volleyball
Wendell 3, Glenns Ferry 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-14)
Castleford 3, Murtaugh 2
The Wolves defeated the Red Devils, 25-12, 25-17, 24-26, 17-25, 19-17. Madi Elorrieta led Murtaugh with a team high 10 kills, six aces, and eight blocks. Allison Nebeker finished with seven kills, Jessica Zavala had 15 assists and Giselle Gil 10 assists.
Wood River 3, Twin Falls 0
The Wolverines beat the Bruins 25-19. 25-23, 25-23. For Wood River, Bella Hadam led with 11 kills, Paige Madsen had seven blocks, Samantha Chambers finished with 27 assists, two aces, and four kills. Willa Laski added seven kills and two blocks, Jette Ward had four aces and eight digs and Charlie Loomis had 11 digs and two aces. Brinley Iverson led the Bruins with 10 kills and eight digs followed by Brenley Hansen with nine kills.
"Great first match. We were missing a couple of key players," said Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland. "We came out strong and built on each point. We are still working on some line up kinks and will continue to get better and better. Came from 7 behind in the 3rd set for the match win."
Soccer
Boys
Gooding 3, Buhl 1
Wendell 1, Kimberly 0
Girls
Kimberly 6, Wendell 0
Buhl 4, Gooding 2
Thursday, Sept. 3
Cross Country
Dam Run at Lake Walcott State Park in Rupert
Men's Results
5,000 Meters Varsity
Official Team Scores
1. Rigby 24
2. Jerome 71
3. Twin Falls 89
4. Canyon Ridge 90
5. Bonneville (Idaho Falls) 112
6. Burley 168
7. Malad 197
8. Minico 213
Women's Results
5,000 Meters Varsity
Official Team Scores
1. Twin Falls 60
2. Rigby 63
3. Jerome 87
4. Bonneville (Idaho Falls) 88
5. Malad 101
6. Canyon Ridge 139
7. Minico 155
Volleyball
Lighthouse Christian 3, Carey 1
The Lions picked up a win over Carey, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12. Kynlee Thornton led Lighthouse Christian with 17 kills and Aleia Blakeslee followed with eight.
Boland Ellie had 20 assists and Shetler Maddie followed with 18. Lauren Gomez had 15 digs on defense.
Murtaugh 2, Wendell 0
Murtaugh 2, Hansen 0
Hansen 2, Wendell 0
Soccer
Girls
Twin Falls 8, Canyon Ridge 1
The goal scorers for the Bruins included Zoey Thompson, Jaycee Bell (2), Emily Bruns, Elisabeth Plouy and Madelyn McQueen (2) along with an own goal.
"An excellent game of soccer tonight," said Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman. "The ladies played tough against the high pressure of Canyon Ridge."
Friday, Sept. 4
Football
Horseshoe Bend 46, Hagerman 22
Raft River 64, Challis 6
