Friday
Volleyball
Gooding 3, Wendell 0
GOODING — The Senators swept the Trojans, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14. No other details were available. Wendell hosts Raft River and Gooding is at Buhl on Tuesday.
Football
Lighthouse Christian 42, Dietrich 26
DIETRICH — The visiting Lions remained unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 6-0 in the Sawtooth Conference after the battle with the Blue Devils. Dietrich junior quarterback Brady Powers finished with 188 yards passing and two passing touchdowns and had 132 yards with two rushing touchdowns. Senior Raygn Robertson was the workhorse on the ground carrying the ball 20 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
“The closest we got was 30-26 in the third quarter,” said Dietrich coach Rick Astle. “It was a great team effort. We just didn’t get the breaks when we needed them.”
The Lions totaled 530 yards on offense (363 passing and 167 rushing). Junior quarterback Collin Holloway was 21-for-36 with five passing touchdowns (68, 28, 33, 20, and 32 yards). Senior Brandon Houser gained 72 yards on 11 attempts including an 18-yard scoring run. Sophomore Clay Silva had eight receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns of 68, 32, and 20 yards. Senior Casper Block made 11 catches for 174 yards and had two scores of 28 and 33 yards. Lighthouse Christian is at Castleford and Dietrich (4-2, 2-2) hosts Camas County on Friday.
Murtaugh 66, Camas County 30
FAIRFIELD — The Red Devils evened their record to 3-3 overall and are now 3-2 in the Sawtooth Conference with the road win over the Mushers. Murtaugh senior Kade Setoki had five carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns, senior Kolby McClure had two receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown and also had nine carries for 72 yards. Junior quarterback Ty Stanger had five rushes for 64 yards and two scores. Murtaugh led 60-8 at the half as the Red Devils were able to gets some playing time in the second half for their junior varsity players. Murtaugh hosts Hansen and Camas County (2-3, 2-3) travels to Dietrich on Friday.
Glenns Ferry 72, Challis 14
GLENNS FERRY—Sophomore Allan Deleon had 15 rushes and 182 yards with three touchdowns in the Pilots home win over the Vikings. Senior quarter-back Tanner Martinez gained 71 yards on six rushes with two touchdowns and completed 4-of-5 passes for 155 yards and two scores. Senior Kody Henslee caught four passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score. For the Glenns Ferry defense, junior Bradley Christensen made 11 tackles. Glenns Ferry (3-4, 2-2) is at Raft River on Friday.
Gooding 63, Filer 0
GOODING—Gooding tightened up the top spot in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference with Kimberly behind the home win over Filer. Senior Shane Jen-nings completed 21-of-29 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns and added six carries for 63 yards and a rushing score. Sophomore Colston Loveland had 10 receptions for 163 yards with one touchdown, senior Jonathan Carpenter rushed nine times for 101 yards and two touchdowns and senior Skyler Cheney picked up 106 yards on five runs with one score. Gooding (6-1, 2-0) is at Caldwell and Filer (1-6, 0-2) hosts Declo on Friday.
Buhl 27, Wendell 13
BUHL—The Indians won their first game of the year with the home nonconfer-ence victory over the Trojans. Buhl totaled 322 yards rushing and 59 passing. Junior Drexler Jaynes gained 150 yards on 18 carries and scored one touch-down. Junior Eli Azevedo scored on a 20 yard pass from senior quarterback Jade Juker. Juker gained 31 yards rushing and had a 17-yard run for a touch-down. Senior Marco Oviedo picked up 85 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown. For Wendell, senior quarterback Tristan Wert finished 13-for-32 with 213 yards passing and rushed for 45 yards with two rushing touchdowns. Sophomore Aden Bunn caught three passes for 91 yards and Junior Isaac Slade caught five passes for 98 yards. Junior Teegan Dunn led the Trojans with 11 tackles and junior Remington Winmill had six. Wendell (1-5) hosts Caldwell JV on Thursday. Buhl (1-5, 0-1 SCIC) travels to Kimberly on Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Carey 60, Hagerman 0
HAGERMAN—The Panthers won on the road defeating the host Pirates in the Sawtooth Conference improving to 5-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play. No details were available. Carey hosts Challis on Friday. Hagerman (2-5, 2-5) will play Arian, OR. on Friday, Oct. 19 at Timberline High School.
Jerome 28, Canyon Ridge 13
JEROME — The Tigers sit at the top of the Great Basin West with the 3-0 record following the home win over the Riverhawks. No details were available. Jerome (5-2) is at Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge (1-6, 1-1) hosts Mountain Home on Friday.
Preston 51, Burley 13
PRESTON — Preston won big at home defeating the Bobcats in the Great Basin East game. No details were available. Burley (2-5, 0-3) hosts Wood River on Friday.
Minico 20, Pocatello 14
POCATELLO — Minico remained at the top of the Great Basin East standings at 6-1 with the victory over Pocatello at Holt Arena. No details were available. Minico (6-1, 3-0) hosts Century and Pocatello (3-4, 0-2) hosts Preston on Friday.
Hansen 40, Richfield 14
RICHFIELD—The Huskies picked up their second win of the season in the road win over the Tigers. Hansen (2-4, 1-4) is at Murtaugh and Richfield plays Carey (JV) on Friday.
Fruitland 14, Declo 8
FRUITLAND —The Hornets lost on the road to the Grizzlies. No details were available. Declo (3-3) is at Filer on Friday.
Thursday
Volleyball
Raft River 3, Glenns Ferry 2
Hansen 3, Raft River 1
Parma 3, Gooding 1 (17-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-19)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.