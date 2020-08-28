Local roundup

Twin Falls High School
Varsity Girls Soccer at Century High School
Twin Falls 3, Century 1
Hard fought win tonight. Goal scorers were Jaycee Bell (2) and Madelyn McQueen. Centuries only goal came off of a Penalty kick in the first half.
Varsity Girls Volleyball at Burley High School
Twin Falls 1 @ Burley 3
Burley 25 25 18 25
Twin Falls 21 20 25 21
The Lady Bruins fought a hard battle versus a conference rival and came up short in 4. Leading the Bruins were Brinley Iverson with 14 kills and 13 digs on the night. Brenley Hansen with 5 blocks and 7 kills.
The Bruins will face Wood River for their first home game next Tuesday night with JV/Freshman beginning at 6 p.m. and Varsity to follow at 7 p.m.
Burley High School
Soccer
Girls
Wood River 6 @ Burley 0
Boys
Burley 2 @ Wood River 2
Wendell High School
Wendell 1, Shoshone 3
Wendell 21 25 19 22
Shoshone 25 19 25 25
Wendell Team Stats:
20 kills (Aspen Stinemates had 9), 15 aces (Madi Myers had 7), 89 digs (Aspen Stinemates had 24)
Other local volleyball scores
Tri-meet at Murtaugh, Thursday
Game 1: Murtaugh vs. Carey, Murtaugh won 2-0
Game 2: Carey vs. Hansen, Carey won 2-0
Game 3: Murtaugh vs. Hansen, Murtaugh won 2-0
