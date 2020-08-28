Local roundup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls High School

Varsity Girls Soccer at Century High School

Twin Falls 3, Century 1

Hard fought win tonight. Goal scorers were Jaycee Bell (2) and Madelyn McQueen. Centuries only goal came off of a Penalty kick in the first half.

Varsity Girls Volleyball at Burley High School

Twin Falls 1 @ Burley 3

Burley 25 25 18 25

Twin Falls 21 20 25 21

The Lady Bruins fought a hard battle versus a conference rival and came up short in 4. Leading the Bruins were Brinley Iverson with 14 kills and 13 digs on the night. Brenley Hansen with 5 blocks and 7 kills.

The Bruins will face Wood River for their first home game next Tuesday night with JV/Freshman beginning at 6 p.m. and Varsity to follow at 7 p.m.

Burley High School

Soccer

Girls

Wood River 6 @ Burley 0

Boys