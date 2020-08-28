 Skip to main content
Local roundup
Twin Falls High School

Varsity Girls Soccer at Century High School

Twin Falls 3, Century 1

Hard fought win tonight. Goal scorers were Jaycee Bell (2) and Madelyn McQueen. Centuries only goal came off of a Penalty kick in the first half. 

Varsity Girls Volleyball at Burley High School

Twin Falls 1 @ Burley 3

Burley 25 25 18 25

Twin Falls 21 20 25 21

The Lady Bruins fought a hard battle versus a conference rival and came up short in 4. Leading the Bruins were Brinley Iverson with 14 kills and 13 digs on the night. Brenley Hansen with 5 blocks and 7 kills. 

The Bruins will face Wood River for their first home game next Tuesday night with JV/Freshman beginning at 6 p.m. and Varsity to follow at 7 p.m. 

Burley High School

Soccer

Girls

Wood River 6 @ Burley 0

Boys 

Burley 2 @ Wood River 2

Wendell High School

Wendell 1, Shoshone 3 

Wendell    21  25  19  22

Shoshone 25  19  25  25

Wendell Team Stats: 

20 kills (Aspen Stinemates had 9), 15 aces (Madi Myers had 7), 89 digs (Aspen Stinemates had 24)

Other local volleyball scores

Tri-meet at Murtaugh, Thursday

Game 1: Murtaugh vs. Carey, Murtaugh won 2-0

Game 2: Carey vs. Hansen, Carey won 2-0

Game 3: Murtaugh vs. Hansen, Murtaugh won 2-0

