Local roundup

Idaho High School Rodeo Association
Blackfoot, ID—
2020 State Finals
Completion of Second Go
District V and VI High School State Rodeo Participants—Bliss (BL), Buhl (BU), Castleford (C), Declo (DC), Dietrich (D), Eden (ED), Elko, Nevada (E), Eureka, NV (EK), Filer Gooding (G), Hailey (HL), Hansen (HS), Heyburn (HB), Jerome (J), Kimberly (K), Minico (M), Mountain Home (MH), Murtaugh (MT), New Plymouth (NP), Oakley (O), Picabo (PB), Raft River (RR), Rupert (RP), Richfield (R), Shoshone (S), Spring Creek, NV (SC), Twin Falls (TF), Wells, NV (WL), Wendell (W) Individual Events Barrel racing: Brinn Bowman, (F), 18.295; Tandee Cutler, (O), 18.559; Gracie Faulkner, (G), 18.909; Payson Bennett, (PB), 18.935; Jetta Bott, (RP), 19.372; Kylee Evans, (G), 20.191; Haven Jones, (F), 20.290; Laney Owen, (G), 20.815; Macardi Park, (J), 21.875; Joanna Hammett, (G), 24.371; Breyana Miller-Dubray, (EK),24.554;Sophie Berlin, (O), 25.575.
Breakaway roping: 5. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 3.41; Kylee Evans, (G), 4.38; Gracie Faulkner, (G), 5.02; Laney Owen, (G), 5.77; Taylor Seaweard, (NP), 14.50; Aspen Stinemates, (W), NT; Joanna Hammett, (G), NT; Breyana Miller-Dubray, (EK), NT; Pacelyn Stroud, (M), NT; Haven Jones, (F), NT; Jetta Bott, (RP), NT; Sidnee Auge, (E), NT.
Goat tying: Breyana Miller-Dubray, (EK).8.89; Joanna Hammett, (G), 11.30; Aspen Stinemates, (W), 12.79; Gracie Faulkner, (G), 13.21; Tymber Burkey, (S), 13.45; Taylor Seaweard, (NP), 14.24;; Macardi Park, (J), 15.13; Sophie Berlin, (O), 17.37; Sidnee Auge, (E), 17.43; Jetta Bott, (RP),18.37; Aron-Shayne Warr, (O), 19.78; Haven Jones, (F), 21.56.
Pole bending: Macardi Park, (J), 21.707; Brinn Bowman, (F), 22.164; Laney Owen, (G), 22.513; Breyana Miller-Dubray, (EK), 22.880; Ashyln Hill, (DC), 23.808; Tandee Cutler, (0), 25.669; Ashyln Hill, (DC), 23.808; Jaylan Thomason, (BL), 25.448; Sidney Nielson, (TF), 27.641; Matilynn Pierson, (MH), 28.472; Adyson Perkes, (R), 28.932; Madison Jones, (DC), 29.353; Kylee Evans, (G), NT.
Steer wrestling: 5. Wes Shaw, (D), 6.19; Michael Nannini, (K), 23.77; Jett VanBiezen, (F), 26.07; Brey Yore, (M), NT; Sam Damele, (MH), NT; Aaron Champneys, (K), NT.
Tie down roping: 1. Waid Dalton, (R), 10.71 seconds; Lucas Cruz, (M), 12.16; Cooper Pavkov, (G), 13.62; Brey Yore, (M), 19.83; Jett VanBiezen, (F), 27.11; Jade Shaw, (G), NT; Wes Shaw, (D), NT; Conor Ward, (J), NT; Aaron Champneys, (K), NT; Ryn Severe, (0), NT; Clay Stapelman, (M), NT; Luke Dalton, (R), NT.
Bareback riding: 2. Wes Shaw, (D), 69 points.
Saddle bronc: Dixon Fehlman, (RR), NS; Wyatt Lyman, (HB), NS.
Bull riding: 2. Wesley Pearson, (BU), 74; Vernon Adams, (TF), NS; Carson Simper, (G), NS; Ike Godfrey, (ED), NS; Camren Firth, (J), NS; Jeb Ireland, (K), NS; Cruz Huizar, (HS), NS; Jaxson Michel, (M), NS.
Team roping: Dawson Cummins (MT) /Jackson Cummins (MT), 7.85;JettaBott(R)/CodyRowley(SC),9.31;Cooper Pavkov(G)/Conor Ward(J), 16.24; Michael Nannini(K) /Will Nannini(K), 19.02;Jett Vanbiezen(F) /Ryn Severe(O), NT; Kylee Evans (G) /Joanna Hammett (G), NT; Dallen Stelly (HB)/Talyne Koyle (J), NT; Haven Jones (F) /Aaron Champneys (K), NT; Racin Allen(R) /Luke Dalton(R); Aspen Stinemates (W) /Rance Allen(R); Sam Damele; (MH) /Parker Reynolds (MH); Kashli Stouard (SC) /Clay Stapelman(M), NT; Zoie Bedke (O)/ Brey Yore,(M), NT.
Legion Baseball
Thursday, June 18
Post 4 Razorbacks A—2
Green Sox—13
The Green Sox grabbed an early lead on their way to a 13-2 victory over Post 4 Razorbacks A on Thursday. The Green Sox scored on a single by Kody Condie, a passed ball during Matt Evans‘s at bat, and a groundout by Clayton Douglas in the first inning.
The Green Sox secured the victory thanks to ten runs in the third inning. The offensive firepower was led by Jace Robinson, Scott Ritchie, Ramiro Garcia, Bronson Brookings, Slayder Watterson, and Douglas, all driving in runs in the inning.
The Green Sox notched ten runs in the third inning. Robinson, Ritchie, Garcia, Brookings, Watterson, and Douglas each had RBIs in the big inning.
Ritchie led things off on the mound for Green Sox. He went one and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two.
Aaron Kearns was on the mound for Post 4 Razorbacks A. He surrendered eight runs on five hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Jett Anderson threw one-third of an inning in relief.
Ritchie, Watterson, Robinson, Condie, Garcia, and Izaak Macias each collected one hit to lead Green Sox. Green Sox tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. A Cranney led the way with two.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!