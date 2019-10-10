Thursday
Football
Kimberly 49, Wood River 14
HAILEY — Behind 413 yards of offense (17 passing and 396 rushing), the Bulldogs rolled over the Wolverines. Kimberly senior McKade Huft finished with 279 yards on 21 attempts with six rushing touchdowns on runs of 26, 47, 42, 8, 2, and 2 yards. Kimberly (4-3, 1-0 SCIC) hosts Buhl and Wood River (1-5, 0-3 GB) is at Burley next Friday.
Volleyball
Lighthouse Christian 3, Camas County 0
FAIRFIELD — Sawtooth Conference leader, Lighthouse Christian defeated the Mushers, 25-12, 25-19, 25-7 and are now 12-3 overall and 7-0 in the conference. Junior Kynlee Thornton had 13 kills to lead the Lions and senior Maycee Holloway finished with 21 assists and junior Lauren Gomez pulled up nine digs. Lighthouse Christian is at Hansen and Camas County hosts Hagerman on Tuesday.
Minico 3, Mountain Home 1
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Spartans won on the road beating the Tigers, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14 in the Great Basin battle. Sophomore Ally Vorwaller led with eight kills, senior Bailey Seamons had 23 digs and sophomore Talin Stimpson finished with seven aces matching her seven kills.
Filer 3, Declo 0
FILER — The Wildcats, led by junior Ella Fischer with 12 kills, won 25-17, 25-16, 25-10 in the nonconference game over the Hornets. Senior Halle Knight and sophomore Alexis Monson each had 12 assists, senior libero Kelsie Snyder led Filer with 10 digs and senior Gracie Robinson had four aces. Declo hosts American Falls on Saturday and Filer is at Kimberly next Thursday.
Castleford 3, Carey 0
CASTLEFORD — The Wolves improved to 10-2 overall and 8-1 in the Sawtooth Conference with the 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 home win over the Panthers. Sophomore Eden Schilder led Castleford with 10 kills and 16 digs and three aces. Sophomores Zailee Poulson and Aubrey Mahannah followed with seven kills. Junior setter Sydney Schoth finished with 28 assists. Castleford hosts Richfield and Carey hosts Dietrich on Tuesday.
Shoshone 3, Oakley 2
OAKLEY — Shoshone picked up a road win in Snake River Conference play beating the Hornets, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-10. Oakley senior Zoie Bedke dished out 19 assists, senior Kayzia Gillette had six kills, junior Leah Mitton added five, and junior Lyzan Gillette and freshman Julia Magana each had four kills while sophomore Michaela Jimenez had three blocks. Shoshone hosts Valley and Oakley is at Declo on Monday.
Murtaugh 3, Hagerman 1
HAGERMAN — The Pirates lost at home to the Red Devils, 11-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18 in the Sawtooth Conference match. Junior Kyta Sellers led Hagerman with six kills. On the defensive side, seniors Krista Farnsworth had five blocks and Ashlyn Flammer had three. Murtaugh hosts Sun Valley Community School and Hagerman is at Camas County on Tuesday.
Wood River 3, Twin Falls 1
TWIN FALLS — The Wolverines defeated the host Bruins, 25-23, 25-19, 25-26, 25-23 in the Great Basin match. Wood River senior Emily Vandenberg finished with 22 kills, three blocks and three aces followed by freshman Samantha Chambers with 35 assists, two blocks and three aces. Sophomore Willa Laski had eight kills and three blocks.
Century 3, Burley 0
BURLEY — Century won on the road beating Burley in the Great Basin Conference match, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16. No details were available.
Boys soccer
Sun Valley Community School 5, Buhl 0
SUN VALLEY — In the final league game of the season, the Cutthroats shutout the Indians behind goals by senior Ridley Lindstrom, junior Toby Rafford, junior Caelin Bradshaw, junior Kai Nelson and junior Jett Carruth. The goals by Bradshaw and Carruth were their first ever varsity goals. Sun Valley Community School (13-1-2, 13-1) will host Declo on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. in the first round of the district tournament. Wendell will host Buhl on Saturday, TBD
Wendell 3, Gooding 1
WENDELL — The Trojans defeated the visiting Senators on goals by senior Angel Jaurez, senior Harold Perez and sophomore Alajendro Cota. The Gooding score came on a goal by freshman Andrew Gonzales. Gooding will host Filer and Wendell will host Buhl on Saturday in districts, TBD.
Bliss 4, Kimberly 1
BLISS — Bliss picked up the win over Kimberly in a fun soccer game that featured some good passing and exciting defense. Sergio Covarrubias scored first for the Bears picking up a pass on the back side of the goal. Senior Alex Cruz recorded a hat trick on some nice passes from his teammates. Senior Fabian Orozco scored the lone Kimberly goal on a near perfect shot from outside the 18 foot box with the ball slipping under the bar. Bliss will host Kimberly on Saturday in districts. TBD.
Filer 1, Declo 0
FILER — The Wildcats defeated the visiting Hornets. No details were available.
Filer is at Gooding and Declo will travel to Sun Valley Community School
on Saturday in districts.
Girls soccer
Wendell 2, Gooding 1
WENDELL — The leading goal scorer for Wendell, freshman Yoseline Acevedo-Alvarez scored both goals in the home win over Gooding. Her first score came on a rebound off the Gooding goalie and the second was on an assist by Kyla Teixeira. Wendell will host Filer and Gooding will host Declo on Saturday in districts. TBD.
Kimberly 0, Bliss 0
BLISS — In a game highlighted by defense, Bliss and Kimberly played to a 0-0 tie. Bliss sophomore goalie Ailani Gomez and the rest of the Bears defense held and played very well against a strong Bulldog squad. Kimberly will host Buhl and Bliss is at Sun Valley Community School on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in districts.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Buhl 0
SUN VALLEY — Sun Valley Community School freshman Charlotte Davis-Jef-fers scored two goals and freshman teammate Amanda Dunn added a third goal in the Cutthroats win over the Indians. The Cutthroats will host the Bears at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and Buhl is at Kimberly in districts. TBD.
Filer 0, Declo 0
FILER— The Wildcats (3-7-4) and Hornets played to a 0-0 tie. No details were available. Filer is at Wendell and Declo travels to Gooding on Saturday in districts. TBD.
Wednesday
Volleyball
Carey 3, Sun Valley Community School 0
Swimming
Twin Falls Swim Meet Invitational in Jackpot, NV Oct. 9
Overall TFHS Team Ranking, Women, 2nd with 126 points
Overall TFHS Team Ranking, Men, 3rd with 88 points
200 Medley Relay, 1st, Lily Cluff, Analiese Narum, Roxie Bennett, Bryli Jensen
200 Freestyle, 3rd, Lily Cluff
200 Individual Medley, 2nd, Analiese Narum
100 Butterfly, 3rd, Lily Cluff
100 Butterfly, 1st, Parker Case
500 Freestyle, 1st, Bryli Jensen
100 Backstroke, 1st, Analiese Narum
100 Breaststroke, 3rd, Parker Case
400 Freestyle Relay, 2nd, Roxie Bennett, Lily Cluff, Bryli Jensen, Analiese Narum
400 Freestyle Relay, 1st, Jacob Ruprecht, Teagan Dixon, Zach Ryerse, Parker Case
