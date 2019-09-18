Volleyball
Filer 3, Gooding 1: Filer won in four sets, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12, 25-22. Gracie Robinson had 13 kills, Ella Fischer added 11, and Alexis Monson added 10 kills and 22 assists. Halle Knight also finished with 22 assists for the Wildcats.
Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 1: Wood River handled the Riverhawks, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15. Emily Vandenberg had 25 kills, Sariah Nilsen added nine, and Cambria Morris had two aces and nine digs. Charlie Loomis chipped in with 10 digs and three aces.
Wood River 3, Preston 2: The Wolverines held off Preston in five sets, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 16-14. Emily Vandenberg had 27 kills, nine digs and two blocks, Lauren Thomsen had eight kills and three blocks and Charlie Loomis added 19 digs and two aces.
Preston 3, Canyon Ridge 0: The Indians swept Canyon Ridge, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21.
Twin Falls Triangular: Twin Falls swept Minico, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 before losing to Burley 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15. Brinley Iverson had 18 kills on the night for the Bruins, Kaitlin Evans had 11, and Clair Hodge had 36 digs.
Wendell 3, Glenns Ferry 0: Wendell got a sweep, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13. Stevie Torres had six aces, Madi Flick had four aces, and Aspen Stinemates finished with seven kills and 19 digs. Gaby Ponce added 14 digs.
Buhl 3, Kimberly 2: Buhl pulled out the five-set win, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10. Emma Jensen had 10 kills for Kimberly, Tinllyi Plew had 24 assists.
Castleford 3, Hansen 0: The Wolves picked up the sweep, 25-15, 25-17, 25-9.
Murtaugh 3, Dietrich 0: Murtaugh got the win, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15.
Camas County 3, Sun Valley Community School 0: The Mushers won, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16.
Other scores
Valley 3, Raft River 1
Boys soccer
Gooding 4, Wendell 0: Miguel Rodriguez had a pair of goals for the Senators, and Edgar Magana and Andrew Gonzalez each added one more.
Sun Valley Community School 2, Buhl 1: Cash Dart and Ridley Lindstrom scored for Community School.
Other scores
Bliss 3, Kimberly 0
Declo 3, Filer 2
Girls soccer
Sun Valley Community School 11, Buhl 0: Six different player scored for the Cutthroats, including five goals by Charlotte Davis-Jeffers. Alli Rathfon had two assists, and Community School moved to 6-0-2 on the year.
Kimberly 8, Bliss 1: Madison Smith led the way for the Bulldogs with four goals, and Bella Osterman added two. Brenda Orozco and Beza Armstrong also found the net. Monserrat Tores, Mari Juarez, Emily Powell, Macee Cook and Armstrong all had assists.
Other scores
Declo 2, Filer 0
Gooding 5, Wendell 2
