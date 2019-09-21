Cross country
In the Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island State Park in Eagle, Twin Falls’ Mattalyn Geddes placed sixth in the girls Elite Division, clocking in at 18:07.40. Kaybree Christensen of Raft River placed 21st with a time of 18:43.40. Kimberly’s Brinley Humphreys placed 22nd in Division II, and Oakley’s Keely Cranney came in at 26th.
On the boys’ side, Canyon Ridge’s Ryker Holtzen came in second with a time of 16:04.40 in Section 1 of Division I, and George Showers of Jerome placed 20th. Valley’s Garrett Christensen placed eighth in Division II with a time of 16:24.40, and Gooding’s Owen Rodgers was 18th.
Payson Bingham of Twin Falls placed 46th in the Elite Division at 16:13.40
Girls soccer
Wood River 1, Century 1: Grace Parke scored for the Wolverines.
Other scores
Jerome 10, Burley 2
Pocatello 2, Canyon Ridge 1
Twin Falls 16, Minico 0
Boys soccer
Canyon Ridge 6, Pocatello 1
Jerome 5, Burley 2
Twin Falls 5, Minico 1
Wood River 2, Century 1
