Local roundup

Game 1

It was a tough day on Monday for the Green Sox, who lost 10-0 to Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA in game one and 16-3 in game two.

Dalton Jones earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA. He lasted six innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out five and walking one.

Scott Ritchie took the loss for Green Sox. He went three and a third innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits.

The Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA tallied 12 hits in the game. Seth Nate, Easton Durham, Jaxon Christensen, and Payton Cleaves all collected multiple hits for Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA. Nate went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead in hits. The Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA didn’t commit a single error in the field. Dylan Jester had the most chances in the field with six.

Game 2

The Green Sox had a tough time generating runs on Monday, dropping their game with Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA 16-3.

In the first inning, the Green Sox got their offense started by scoring on a passed ball, but the moment shifted soon after.