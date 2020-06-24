Local roundup

Green Sox defeat Shelley Russets despite allowing 3-run inning
Saturday, June 20
The Green Sox weathered a push by Shelley Russets in the fifth inning where they coughed up three runs, but still won 6-3 on Saturday. Borton, Bateman, and Osterman each had RBIs in the big inning.
They Green Sox got things moving in the second inning.
A Cranney earned the win for the Green Sox. He went four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out two. Izaak Macias threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Gemar took the loss for the Shelley Russets. He allowed nine hits and six runs over six innings, striking out three.
The Green Sox racked up nine hits in the game. Macias and Kody Condie all managed multiple hits for the Green Sox. Condie and Macias each collected two hits to lead Green Sox.
The Shelley Russets collected six hits on the day. Kerner and Leal each collected multiple hits for Shelley Russets. The Shelley Russets was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Bateman had the most chances in the field with seven.
Green Sox struggle to find groove against Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA
Monday, June 22
Game 1
It was a tough day on Monday for the Green Sox, who lost 10-0 to Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA in game one and 16-3 in game two.
Dalton Jones earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA. He lasted six innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out five and walking one.
Scott Ritchie took the loss for Green Sox. He went three and a third innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits.
The Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA tallied 12 hits in the game. Seth Nate, Easton Durham, Jaxon Christensen, and Payton Cleaves all collected multiple hits for Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA. Nate went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead in hits. The Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA didn’t commit a single error in the field. Dylan Jester had the most chances in the field with six.
Game 2
The Green Sox had a tough time generating runs on Monday, dropping their game with Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA 16-3.
In the first inning, the Green Sox got their offense started by scoring on a passed ball, but the moment shifted soon after.
The Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA took the lead for good with 13 runs in the third inning. In the third Jaxon Christensen singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run, an error scored one run for Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA, Caleb McCurdy tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs, Payton Cleaves drew a walk, scoring one run, Trei Hough drew a walk, scoring one run, Christensen was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, Braxton Wilhelm doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring three runs, and McCurdy tripled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.
Kyler Spracklen led the Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA to victory on the pitcher’s mound. He surrendered three runs on three hits over five innings, striking out four.
Ramiro Garcia took the loss for Green Sox. He went two and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on five hits and striking out one.
Bronson Brookings, Emilio Miramontes, and Matt Evans each managed one hit to lead Green Sox.
The Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA scattered ten hits in the game. Dalton Jones and McCurdy all collected multiple hits for Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA. The Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Dylan Jester had the most chances in the field with five.
