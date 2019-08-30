Football
Valley 74, Rockland 38 ROCKLAND — The Valley Vikings had 671 total yards of offense (199 yards passing, 472 yards rushing) in the win over the Rockland Bulldogs. Valley run-ning back junior Julian Rocha ran the ball 20 times for 297 yards and recorded five rushing touchdowns (7, 48, 36, 31, 10). Valley quarterback junior Rawlin Godfrey completed 11 of 16 passes for 199 yards and tossed two scoring passes to senior Ike Godfrey of 9 and 17 yards. He also gained 135 yards on eight rush-es and scored three touchdowns (22, 36, 5). Junior Kadyn Buhler led the Vi-kings defense with eight tackles and juniors Antonio Ruiz and Henry Talbot each had seven. Valley (1-0) plays Rockland on Friday at Middleton.
Lighthouse Christian 48, Camas County 8 FAIRFIELD — Lighthouse Christian junior quarterback Collin Holloway was 9-of-12 for 169 yards passing and threw for three touchdowns and junior Chance Gaskill had 55 of the 104 Lions rushing yards with two scores in the Lions win over the Mushers in the Sawtooth West Conference opening game. The Lions had 271 yards of offense (167 passing and 104 on the ground).Lighthouse Christian (1-0, 1-0) is at Hansen on Friday and Camas County (0-1, 0-1) hosts Hansen on Sept. 13.
Tooele, Utah 30, Minico 24 POCATELLO — The Spartans trailed 20-3 at the half and fought back to close the gap to six points in the loss to Tooele, Utah at Holt Arena.
“We played a great third quarter,” said first year coach Keelan McCaffrey. “We finally got the offense going, got some momentum and started tackling well. We battled the whole game and never lost sight of the goal.”
The Spartans had 306 yards on offense with 268 on the ground and 38 passing. Minico senior Rylan Chandler scored two rushing touchdowns and picked up 135 yards. Minico (0-1) hosts Wood River on Friday.
Shoshone 20, Richfield 6 SHOSHONE —- The Shoshone defense led the Indians in the win over the Tigers.
“It was a big defensive effort by the team in the win,” said Shoshone coach Michael Perry. “The defense really stepped up and took control.”
Richfield (0-1) hosts Clark-Watersprings and Shoshone (1-0) hosts Valley JV on Friday.
Mountain Home 24, Wood River 7 MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers defeated the visitors from Hailey in the Great Basin West. No details were available. Wood River (0-1, 0-1) is at Minico and Mountain Home (1-0, 1-0) hosts Pocatello on Friday.
Murtaugh 86, Hagerman 28 HAGERMAN —The Red Devils rolled over the Pirates in the opening night of the Sawtooth West Conference. Murtaugh senior Kade Setoki carried the ball 14 times for 343 yards with six touchdowns all coming in the first half. On defense, he had one interception, added a quarterback sack and made six tackles. Murtaugh (1-0, 1-0) is at North Gem and Hagerman (0-1, 0-1) and is at Dietrich on Friday.
Hansen 22, Castleford 0 HANSEN — The Huskies opened the Sawtooth West Conference with the home win over the Wolves. No details were available. Hansen (1-0, 1-0) hosts Lighthouse Christian and Castleford (0-1, 0-1) is at Carey on Friday.
Carey 52, Dietrich 16CAREY — Carey scored 22 points in the first quarter and never looked back. The Panthers racked up 570 yards of offense, and Carson Simpson ran for 219 on 19 carries. Dallan Parke added 116 yards. Dallin and Brigham Parke had 15 and 11 tackles respectively to lead the defense.
“It was a game that answered a whole bunch of questions and required a lot of effort,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “Dietrich came to play. I thought our boys showed up on both sides of the ball really well with some challenges that we answered tonight.”
Marsing 18, Wendell 6 MARSING — Remington Winmill had 65 yards and a touchdown on the ground of Wendell, and Tristan Wert threw for 96 yards and rushed for 31. Bode French had a sack an two pass breakups, and Winmill added nine tackles. Wendell fell to 0-1 while Marsing started 1-0.
Sugar-Salem 41, Declo 0 SUGAR CITY — Declo suffered a season-opening loss to fall to 0-1 while the Diggers started the year 1-0. No other details were available.
Raft River 36, Idaho City 0 MALTA — Raft River opened the season with a commanding win over Idaho City. No other details were available.
Snake River 42, Kimberly 0 BLACKFOOT— Snake River got the better of the matchup of the two teams tied for fifth in the Idaho state media poll. No other details were available.
Vallivue 57, Canyon Ridge 0 CALDWELL — Vallivue rolled to a big win to start the season, handing the River Hawks a season-opening loss. No other details were available.
Oakley 40, Garden Valley 20:
Oakley forced three turnovers and played a clean game on offense, avoiding any turnovers of their own. Levi Jackson, Josh Nyman and Chandler Jones scored rushing touchdowns for the Hornets.
North Fremont 40, Filer 0: North Fremont ran away with the season opener, handing Filer an opening loss.
Cross country
Bruins girls claim first place TWIN FALLS — Payson Bingham and Mattie Geddes both ran away from the field taking home first place finishes in the CSI Jerome Invitational Meet. Bruins teammates, Brinley Garling, Lara Maccabee, Summer Garling and Skyla Bingham also ran well and helped Twin Falls finish in the team first place. The Bruins boys came in third with the help of Josh Bell, Matthew Withers, James Wright, and James Cameron.
Volleyball
Highland 3, Twin Falls 0: Highland got the sweep by scores of 25-22, 25-8, 25-14. Clair Hodge had 12 digs for the Bruins, who fell to 1-1 on the season.
College of Southern Idaho 3, Treasure Valley CC 0: The Golden Eagles picked up a 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 sweep. Taylor Burnham led the way with 10 kills and 14 digs, Alexis Mareko had seven kills and three blocks, and Quinn Kellog had 24 assists.
Central Wyoming 3, College of Southern Idaho 2: CSI fell 18-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-9. Taylor Burnham finished with 16 kills and 15 digs, Quinn Kellogg had 35 assists and 11 digs, and Kylie Baumert had 30 digs.
Thursday’s results
Volleyball
Wendell 3, Shoshone 0The Trojans swept the Indians, 25-22,25-19, 26-24. Wendell junior Aspen Stinemates recorded a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs. Senior Gaby Ponce had seven aces and six kills and senior Stevie Torres finished with 20 digs.
Wednesday’s resultsVolleyball
Wood River 3, Burley 1Wood River defeated Burley, 25-17, 27-25, 23-25, 25-23 behind 15 kills and two aces by senior by Sariah Nilsen. Senior Emily Vandenberg added 11 kills, sophomore Willa Laski had nine kills and senior Lauren Thomsen had seven. Laska also had three aces and Thomsen four blocks.
