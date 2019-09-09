{{featured_button_text}}
Girls soccer

Twin Falls 5, Wood River 2: Madalyn McQueen had two goals in the first half, and Madison Bailey and Jaycee Bell each scored. The Wolverines matched each of Twin Falls’ first two goals before the Bruins went up 4-2 at halftime. Wood River held the Bruins scoreless the rest of the way until the 79th minute, when Kaylin Bailey converted on a free kick.

Other scores

Canyon Ridge 9, Burley 0

Boys soccer

Canyon Ridge 5, Burley 1

Jerome 8, Mountain Home 3

Wood River 3, Twin Falls 0

Volleyball

Valley 3, Hansen 0: The Vikings picked up the win, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16.

