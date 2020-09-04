Local roundup

Wednesday, Sept. 2
Volleyball
Murtaugh vs. Castelford at Castelford
Castleford won in 3 sets:
Murtaugh: 12 17 26 25 17
Castleford: 25 25 24 17 19
Mandi Elorrieta 10 kills, 6 aces, 8 blocks, Allison Nebeker 7 kills, Jessica Zavala 15 assists, Giselle Gil 10 assists
Thursday, Sept. 3
Football
Burley High School vs. Buhl High School
Burley 41 at Buhl 7
Volleyball
Twin Falls High School
Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 0
The Lady Bruins came out tonight with a purpose and executed their game plan extremely well. “We’ve been working hard to learn how to find all of our hitters, even when we are out of system. Tonight we not only did that, but were able to be in system and put pressure on our opponent at the net as well,” said Coach Harshman.
Leading the Bruins was Senior setter Piper Newton with 18 assists and 6 aces. Brenley Hansen led the threat at the net with 6 kills and 3 blocks. Rounding out the defense was Halle Egbert posting 7 digs.
The Lady Bruins head to Highland tomorrow for the Peg Peterson tournament.
“It is always fun playing our cross town rival, but with COVID right now I think all of us were just thrilled to be back on the court again!”, said Harshman.
Wood River vs. Mountain Home
Freshmen won 25-18, 17-25, 17-15
JV won 25-14, 25-12
Varsity won 25-17, 25-17, 25-12
Started with a different lineup tonight and were able to come out with a solid win. The ladies are working hard at staying competitive and disciplined and really striving to get better each and every point.
Willa Laski led us with 14 kills, Natalee Morse 7 kills and 3 blocks
Samantha Chambers 29 assists, 6 kills, 2 aces Sophie Vandenberg had 2 aces and 9 digs and passed the ball tremendously well.
Soccer
Burley High School
Boys
Burley 1 at Jerome 5
Girls
Jerome 4 at Burley 0
Twin Falls High School
Twin Falls 8 at Canyon Ridge 1
Excellent game of soccer tonight. The ladies played tough against the high pressure of Canyon Ridge. Goal scorers included Zoey Thompson, Jaycee Bell (2), Emily Bruns, Elisabeth Plouy and Madelyn McQueen (2) along with an own goal. The ladies will be back in action Tuesday at Jerome.
Cross Country
Twin Falls High School
Boys
The Bruins finished in third place at the Dam Run. The Bruins had strong races by sophomore James Wright (10th overall) with time of 18:03, Blake Crandall (15th overall) time of 18:34, Russell Frampton (17th overall) time of 18:36 and Jacob Stevens (18th overall) time of 18:47. Matthew Quiroz and James Cameron also ran well for the Bruins.
Girls
The Twin Falls Girls Varsity Cross Country finished in first place at Dam Run. Four freshman runners stepped up to the challenge and finished in the top 20! They were lead by Brittany Garling 2nd overall time of 20:13 and Saylor Erickson 7th overall time of 21:37. The other two finishing in the top 20 were Remington Pederson 22:11 and Caysja Roberts 22:57.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!