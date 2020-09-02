Local roundup

Wednesday, September 3
Wendell High School vs. Glennsferry
Volleyball
Wendell 3, Glennsferry 0
Wendell 25, 25, 25
Glennsferry 22, 19, 14
Tuesday, September 2
Burley High School vs. Minico High School
Boys Soccer
Minico 3 @ Burley 3
Girls Soccer
Burley 7 @ Minico 0
Volleyball
Minico 0 @ Burley 3
25-20, 25-21, 25-23
Wood River High School vs. Twin Falls
Volleyball
WR Freshman lost 16-25, 17-25
WR JV won 25-17, 22-25, 15-12
WR Varsity won 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
Bella Hadam led in kills with 11
Paige Madsen has 7 blocks
Samantha chambers 27 assists, 2 aces, 4 kills Willa Laski 7 kills, 2 blocks Jette ward 4 aces, 8 digs Charlie Loomis 11 digs, 2 aces
Great first match missing a couple of key players. Came out strong and built on each point. Still working on some line up kinks and will continue to get better and better. Came from 7 behind in the 3rd set for the match win.
Gooding High School vs. Buhl High School
Volleyball
Gooding wins in 5 sets. 21-25; 25-22; 25-19; 18-30; 15-11
Reece Fleming 46 assists served 95%
Ellie Stockham 25 digs 20 kills
Alx Roe 14 kills 4 blocks 24 digs
Wendell High School vs. Oakley High School
Volleyball
Wendell 1, Oakley 3
Wendell - 10 25 15 20
Oakley - 25 17 25 25
Lighthouse Christian vs. Watersprings High School
Volleyball
Lighthouse Christian 3, Watersprings 1
25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18
Monday, September 1
Wendell High School vs. Declo High School
Soccer
Wendell 2, Declo 0
