Local roundup
Wednesday, September 3

Wendell High School vs. Glennsferry

Volleyball

Wendell 3, Glennsferry 0

Wendell 25, 25, 25

Glennsferry 22, 19, 14

Tuesday, September 2

Burley High School vs. Minico High School

Boys Soccer

Minico 3 @ Burley 3

Girls Soccer

Burley 7 @ Minico 0

Volleyball

Minico 0 @ Burley 3

25-20, 25-21, 25-23

Wood River High School vs. Twin Falls

Volleyball

WR Freshman lost 16-25, 17-25

WR JV won 25-17, 22-25, 15-12

WR Varsity won 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

Bella Hadam led in kills with 11

Paige Madsen has 7 blocks

Samantha chambers 27 assists, 2 aces, 4 kills Willa Laski 7 kills, 2 blocks Jette ward  4 aces, 8 digs Charlie Loomis 11 digs, 2 aces

Great first match missing a couple of key players. Came out strong and built on each point. Still working on some line up kinks and will continue to get better and better. Came from 7 behind in the 3rd set for the match win.

Gooding High School vs. Buhl High School

Volleyball

Gooding wins in 5 sets. 21-25; 25-22; 25-19; 18-30; 15-11

Reece Fleming 46 assists served 95%

Ellie Stockham 25 digs 20 kills

Alx Roe 14 kills 4 blocks 24 digs

Wendell High School vs. Oakley High School

Volleyball

Wendell 1, Oakley 3

Wendell - 10  25  15  20

Oakley - 25  17  25  25

Lighthouse Christian vs. Watersprings High School

Volleyball

Lighthouse Christian 3, Watersprings 1

25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18

Monday, September 1

Wendell High School vs. Declo High School

Soccer

Wendell 2, Declo 0

