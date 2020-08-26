 Skip to main content
Local roundup
Twin Falls High School Boys and Girls Soccer

Boys

Twin Falls 4,

Mountain Home 0

The boys played a great game to begin our 2020 campaign. Goal scorers were Aldon Martin (x3) and Miguel Gaxiola.

Girls Twin Falls 6,

Mountain Home 0

Great team effort tonight, as we honored our senior players. Goal scorers include Izzy Bowles, Chowder Bailey, Jaycee Bell, Zoey Thompson (2) and Tiffany Humphries.

Shut out for Reagan Rex and Sydney Jund at Keeper.

