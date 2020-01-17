Friday Girls basketball
Carey 58, Lighthouse Christian 57
CAREY — Two of the top teams in the Sawtooth Conference faced off Friday, and Carey’s Kylie Wood scored a school-record 40 points to lead the top-ranked team in Class 1A Division II to the win. Carey improved to 5-0 in conference play and 12-1 overall.
Junior Kynlee Thornton pounded in 27 points for the Lions (10-3, 3-1) and junior Lauren Gomez had 13. Lighthouse Christian controlled the first half and led 34-21 at the break. The second half belonged to the Panthers, who outscored the Lions 37-23. Wood scored only a single point in the first quarter but caught fire in the second quarter with 14 points, scoring 25 points in the second half.
“I was proud of my girls for not giving up and just chipping away and fighting back,” said Carey coach Merrilee Sears. “The kids all stepped up and played their roles.”
Carey (12-1, 5-0) is at Dietrich on Tuesday. Lighthouse Christian (10-3, 2-1) hosts Dietrich on Wednesday.
Carey 58, Lighthouse Christian 57
Lighthouse Christian 18 16 14 9 - 57
Carey 3 18 16 21 - 58
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (57)
Jordan Morton 2, Taylor Smith 5, Lauren Gomez 13, Kynlee Thornton 27, Aleia Blakeslee 4, Jordan Wolverton 6.
CAREY (58)
Noelia Cruz 7, Bailie Morey 5, Zowie Quillin 2, Kourtney Black 2, Kylie Wood 40, Bernice Vargas 2.
Jerome 50, Twin Falls 43
JEROME — Junior Hannah Schvaneveldt sparked Jerome with 18 points and senior Mercedes Bell followed with 10 in the home Great Basin Conference win by the Tigers over the Bruins. Sophomore Regan Rex and senior Morgan Cargile each had nine points for Twin Falls. Jerome led 27-19 at the half and Twin Falls won the second half 24-23. Jerome (13-4, 8-2) is at Burley on Monday and Twin Falls (11-4, 8-3) is at Century on Wednesday.
Jerome 50, Twin Falls 43
Twin Falls 5 14 11 13 —43
Jerome 14 13 14 9 —50
TWIN FALLS (43)
Brinley Iverson 6, Morgan Cargile 9, Regan Rex 9, Keeli Peterson 7, Haley Paul 3, Kaylin Bailey 6, Ava Fistolera 3.
JEROME (50)
Abriana Hurtado 3, Alexis White 4, Amaya Thomas 5, Madison Deadmond 8, Jentry Mills 2, Mercedes Bell 10, Hannah Schvaneveldt 18.
Rockland 57, Dietrich 29
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils lost to the visitors from Rockland. Junior Lily Hosskisson and freshman Hailey Astle had a team-high six points for Dietrich.
Dietrich (2-11, 0-3) hosts Carey on Tuesday.
Rockland 57, Dietrich 29
Rockland 13 16 22 6 —57
Dietrich 6 6 11 6 —29
ROCKLAND (57)
DIETRICH (29)
Lily Hosskisson 6, Ashlyn Wells 2, Emi Berthelson 2, Jenna Christiansen 5, Tobi Hubert 2, Hailey Astle 6, Mickala Van Tassell 2, Isabella Kelley 2, Layla Von Berndt 2.
Castleford 48, Glenns Ferry 44
GLENNS FERRY — The Wolves picked up a narrow road nonconference win with the victory over the Pilots. Castleford junior Aubrey Mahannah was the top scorer for the game with 18 points and junior Zailee Poulson followed with 11. Glenns Ferry had three players in double figures led by senior Cierra Nielson with 15, senior Fabby Arevalo added 13, and junior LeaBeth Hance tossed in 10. Hance and Nielson each finished with eight rebounds and senior Jaysan Self had seven. Glenns Ferry (5-12, 3-2 Snake River) hosts Oakley on Tuesday and Castleford (6-5, 2-2 Sawtooth) is at Murtaugh on Thursday.
Castleford 48, Glenns Ferry 44
Castleford 12 5 19 12 - 48
Glenns Ferry 7 6 9 22 - 44
CASTLEFORD (48)
Zailee Poulson 11, Zoey Mitton 5, Aubrey Mahannah 18, Aliviah Fullerton 2, Halle Ramos 3, Grace Loman 2, Kenzie Dobey 7.
GLENNS FERRY (44)
Jazmin Vergara 2, Aly Samano 2, Fabby Arevalo 13, LeaBeth Hance 10, Jaysan Self, Princess Arce 2, Cierra Nielson 15.
Boys basketball
Lighthouse Christian 69, Carey 60
CAREY — Lighthouse hung on late to earn the win and take the lead in the Sawtooth Conference standings. Alex Shetler scored a game-high 25 points for the Lions, and Casper Block and Collin Holloway each had 12. Karsten Brandsma finished with 14 points.
Brigham Parke led Carey with 20 points, followed by Hunter Smith with 14.
Lighthouse Christian 69, Carey 60
Lighthouse 18 18 15 18 —69
Carey 10 12 20 18 —60
LIGHTHOUSE (69)
Collin Holloway 12, Casper Block 12, Karsten Brandsma 14, Peyton Lookingbill 2, Logan Stephens 4, Alex Shetler 25.
CAREY (60)
Dallin Parke 13, Ethan Hennefer 2, Hunter Smith 14, Brigham Parke 20, Tate Squires 9, Eli Cutler 2.
Jerome 47, Mountain Home 40
MOUNTAIN HOME — Jerome went on a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory. Michael Lloyd had 15 points to lead the Tigers, and Scott Cook added 12.
Jerome 47, Mountain Home 40
Jerome 11 13 6 17 —47
Mountain Home 11 9 15 5 —40
JEROME (47)
Alfredo Ortiz 8, Garrett Elison 2, Scott Cook 12, Michael Lloyd 15, Xander Whitby 5, Gavin Capps 5.
Wood River 39, Twin Falls 38
TWIN FALLS — The Wolverines hit 6-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter to help them hold on for the win. Johnny Radford scored 23 points and added four rebounds and three assists.
Nick Swensen led Twin Falls with 11 points.
Wood River 39, Twin Falls 38
Wood River 7 7 15 10 —39
Twin Falls 6 10 4 18 —38
WOOD RIVER (39)
Johnny Radford 23, Davis Ros 2, Walter Kriesien 8, Kade Heitzman 6.
TWIN FALLS (38)
Iradukunda Emery 6, Nick Swensen 11, Tyler Robbins 4, Kurtis Christensen 2, Mason Swafford 9, Zach Mall 6.
Sugar-Salem 52, Filer 36
Filer 11 4 6 15 —36
Sugar-Salem 18 9 7 18 —52
FILER (36)
Teagan Anderson 10, Kelson Gilett 3, Binson Rountree 4, Austin Jarolimek 7, Miguel Perez 4, Tegun Tews 8.
Gooding 46, Buhl 43
GOODING — Gooding sophomore Colston Loveland scored 14 points and finished with 11 rebounds to lead the Senators to their first Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win of the year.
“My one senior, Kenny Anderson, really came through for us tonight,” said Gooding coach Chris Comstock. “He controlled the ball and made some big free throws.”
Buhl senior Jade Juker led the Indians with 11 points. Buhl (2-10, 0-2) hosts Fruitland on Saturday and Gooding (3-7, 1-2) hosts Valley on Tuesday.
Gooding 46, Buhl 43
Buhl 6 15 11 11 - 43
Gooding 15 7 14 10 - 46
BUHL (43)
Drexler Jaynes 9, Edgar Hernandez 3, Eli Azevedo 6, Jake Kelsey 8, Joe Armitage 4, Jade Juker 11, Trey Nye 2.
GOODING (46)
Owen Rogers 6, AJ Darcy 4, Gavin Martin 9, Colston Loveland 14, Kurtis Adkinson 4, Kenny Anderson 9.
Other scores
Kimberly 61, Snake River 53
Minico 53, Century 45
Shoshone 69, Hagerman 11
Thursday Girls basketball
Canyon Ridge 46, Wood River 40
Boys basketball
Murtaugh 56, Hagerman 31
