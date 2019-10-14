{{featured_button_text}}
Wood River logo

Boys soccer

Wood River 3, Preston 1: Wood River scored all three of its goals in the second half to eliminate Preston from the Great Basin Ten district tournament. Rafael Muniz, Jaime Avila and Heron Barriga each found the net for the Wolverines. Daniel Reyes had an assists. Wood River will play again Wednesday and needs two wins to advance to the state tournament.

Girls soccer

Wood River 1, Jerome 0: Wood River ended the Tigers’ season by eliminating them from the Great Basin Ten tournament. The Wolverines will need two more wins to qualify for the state tournament, and they will play Preston on Wednesday.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Volleyball

Valley 3, Shoshone 2: Valley outlasted the Indians in five sets, 25-13, 17-25, 23-25, 25-19, 16-14. Katrina Marsh led Shoshone with 10 kills, and Kaci Kelley added eight.

Hansen 3, Sun Valley Community School 2: The Huskies won in five, 25-11, 17-25, 22-25, 23-25, 15-5.

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments