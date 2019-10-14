Boys soccer
Wood River 3, Preston 1: Wood River scored all three of its goals in the second half to eliminate Preston from the Great Basin Ten district tournament. Rafael Muniz, Jaime Avila and Heron Barriga each found the net for the Wolverines. Daniel Reyes had an assists. Wood River will play again Wednesday and needs two wins to advance to the state tournament.
Girls soccer
Wood River 1, Jerome 0: Wood River ended the Tigers’ season by eliminating them from the Great Basin Ten tournament. The Wolverines will need two more wins to qualify for the state tournament, and they will play Preston on Wednesday.
Volleyball
Valley 3, Shoshone 2: Valley outlasted the Indians in five sets, 25-13, 17-25, 23-25, 25-19, 16-14. Katrina Marsh led Shoshone with 10 kills, and Kaci Kelley added eight.
Hansen 3, Sun Valley Community School 2: The Huskies won in five, 25-11, 17-25, 22-25, 23-25, 15-5.
