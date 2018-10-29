Swimming
District 4 meet
TWIN FALLS — For the second straight year, the Wood River girls captured the team title at the District 4 meet, held Saturday at Twin Falls City Pool.
The Wolverines won with a score of 137, while Mini-Cassia was second (80) and Kimberly was third (77). Century took the boys crown with a score of 125, while Jerome was second (79) and Twin Falls was third (77).
Wood River senior Zach Deal, the reigning Times-News boys swimmer of the year, swam well again on Saturday, placing first in the boys 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
On the girls side, Twin Falls' Bryli Jensen also won twice: 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
The top five individuals and top four relay teams at Saturday's meet qualified for the state meet, which will take place this Friday and Saturday at the West YMCA in Boise.
—————
Team scores
Boys: 1. Century 125, 2. Jerome 79, 3. Twin Falls 77, 4. Kimberly 60, 5. Canyon Ridge 49, 6. Mountain Home 34, 7. Wood River 32, 8. Burley 25, 9. Mini-Cassia 17, 10. Gooding 13, 11. Pocatello 3, 12. Declo 2
Girls: 1. Wood River 137, 2. Mini-Cassia 80, 3. Kimberly 77, 4. Century 61, 5. Twin Falls 52, 6. Canyon Ridge 40, 7. Burley 23, 8. Jerome 19, 9. Mountain Home 16, 10. Declo 6, 11. Gooding 4
Individual results (state qualifiers)
Girls 200 medley relay: 1. Mini-Cassia 2:04.1; 2. Kimberly 2:06.95; 3. Wood River 2:10.24; 4. Century 2:10.43
Boys 200 medley relay: 1. Century 1:48.28; 2. Twin Falls 1:52.9; 3. Kimberly 1:54.8; 4. Canyon Ridge 1:57.51
Girls 200 freestyle: 1. Bryli Jensen, TF, 2:04.71; 2. Maggie Deal, TF, 2:06.98; 3. Analiese Narum, TF, 2:08.72; 4. Dana Kriesien, WR, 2:19.96; 5. Ryen Friedhof, DEC, 2:22.46
Boys 200 freestyle: 1. John Kaiser, CEN, 1:54.5; 2. Patrick Obst, TF, 2:02.33; 3. Jackson Brown, JER, 2:03.5; 4. JD Heberlein, CEN, 2:05.55; 5. Carter Dixon, CR, 2:08.21
Girls 200 IM: 1. Addy Larson, KIM, 2:24.04; 2. Charlotte Loomis, WR, 2:26.73; 3. Olivia Hall, CR, 2:28.31; 4. Sara Boyce, KIM, 2:42.23; 5. Georgia Adams, WR, 2:53.23
Boys 200 IM: 1. Zach Deal, WR, 1:58.02; 2. Joe Kaiser, CEN, 2:04.33; 3. Asher Brown, 2:13.47; 4. Jack Johnson, JER, 2:28.52; 5. Logan McMurdie, KIM, 2:34.5
Girls 50 freestyle: 1. Kaitlyn Shelley, CEN, 25.14; 2. Taylor Dorland, WR, 25.84; 3. Gretchen Thomson, MIN, 26.23; 4. Bailey Johnson, KIM, 27.59; 5. Eloise Sandy, CEN, 27.6
Boys 50 freestyle: 1. Kyle McCray, MH, 23.56; 2. Coleman Sandy, CEN, 23.83; 3. Landon Prien, TF, 24.32; 4. Jacob Adam, MH, 24.5; T-5. Andrew Johnson, JER, 24.56; T-5. Jacob VanOrden, JER, 24.56
Girls 100 butterfly: 1. Kaitlyn Shelley, CEN, 1:00.11; 2. Anna Cook, MH, 1:00.28; 3. Gretchen Thomson, MIN, 1:02.02; 4. Bailey Johnson, KIM, 1:08.8; 5. Sydney Smith, WR, 1:09.87
Boys 100 butterfly: 1. Andrew Johnson, JER, 58.39; 2. Jonathan Paul, GOOD, 59.56; 3. Jackson Brown, JER, 1:00.05; 4. Jacob VanOrden, JER, 1:01.19; 5. Parker Case, TF, 1:02.88
Girls 100 freestyle: 1. Taylor Dorland, WR, 57.17; 2. Charlotte Loomis, WR, 58.97; 3. Tyree Thomson, MIN, 59.02; 4. Sarah Boyce, KIM, 1:02.51; 5. Taycee Harper, MIN, 1:02.84
Boys 100 freestyle: 1. Coleman Sandy, CEN, 51.67; 2. Gage Fouse, CEN, 51.95; 3. Jonathan Paul, GOOD, 53.91; 4. Landon Prien, TF, 54.89; 5. Jacob Adam, MH, 56.47
Girls 500 freestyle: 1. Bryli Jensen, TF, 5:32.53; 2. Maggie Deal, WR, 5:36; 3. Addy Larson, KIM, 5:37.36; 4. Dana Kriesien, WR, 6:07.37; 5. Brenann O’Leary, WR, 6:08.33
Boys 500 freestyle: 1. Patrick Obst, TF, 5:25.84; 2. Tylar Pittock, JER, 5:26.29; 3. JD Heberlein, CEN, 5:45.22; 4. Carter Dixon, CR, 5:52.86; 5. Colson Harm, CR, 6:11.34
Girls 200 freestyle relay: 1. Wood River 1:50.01; 2. Kimberly 1:51.02; 3. Century 1:53.3; 4. Canyon Ridge 2:02.32
Boys 200 freestyle relay: 1. Century 1:37.02; 2. Jerome 1:41.07; 3. Wood River 1:42.88; 4. Mountain Home 1:45.29
Girls 100 backstroke: 1. Anna Cook, MH, 1:05.45; 2. Olivia Hall, CR, 1:09.26; 3. Brenann O’Leary, WR, 1:10.79; 4. Kyra Lund, KIM, 1:11.5; 5. Georgia Adams, WR, 1:15.45
Boys 100 backstroke: 1. Gage Fouse, CEN, 57.7; 2. Mason Mumford, TF, 1:01.43; 3. Kyle McCray, MH, 1:02.82; 4. Parker Case, TF, 1:02.91; 5. Jackson Rasmussen, BUR, 1:04.45
Girls 100 breaststroke: 1. Tyree Thomson, MIN, 1:13; 2. Analiese Narum, TF, 1:15.29; 3. Kallee Ellsworth, JER, 1:18.01; 4. Molly Doyle, 1:18.94; 5. Gabrielle Thomson, MIN, 1:21.16
Boys 100 breaststroke: 1. Zach Deal, WR, 59.47; 2. Joe Kaiser, CEN, 1:01.17; 3. Asher Brown, KIM, 1:05.72; 4. Brogan Harm, CEN, 1:11.95; 5. Derek Thomason, KIM, 1:13.39
Girls 400 freestyle relay: 1. Wood River 4:02.58; 2. Mini-Cassia 4:07.81; 3. Twin Falls 4:26.95; 4. Burley 4:45
Boys 400 freestyle relay: 1. Century 3:37.62; 2. Twin Falls 3:46.12; 3. Kimberly 3:59.76; 4. Jerome 4:01.74
Volleyball
The 2018 District 4 senior all-star volleyball game will be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Twin Falls High School.
The game will feature four teams that will all play against each other. Each of the six matches will feature one set up to 25 point, with a 30-point cap.
Cost to attend the game is $5 per adult and $4 for both senior citizens and students. Rosters are below.
—————
South West
5 Taylor Burnham--OH-–Twin Falls
1 Shelby Veenstra—S—Twin Falls
7 Gracie Mumford—M—Twin Falls
2 Kylie Crossland—OH--Buhl
11 Jaylee Bingham—M--Filer
9 Abee Bandy—M--Filer
9 Gracie Cover—M--LHC
2 Valeria Cardona—LIB/DS--Castleford
Coach: Andria Harshman, Twin Falls
South East
8 Kennedee Tracy—OH--Burley
3 Brinley Wilson—S/OPP--Burley
13 Kinzlee Bowers—M--Burley
5 Zoey Brown—OH--Kimberly
15 Demee Rosenkrance—LIB—Kimberly
20 Liz Hardy—M/Utility--Oakley
16 Lisa Ambriz—DS/LIB--Murtaugh
4 Jenna Benites—S--Murtaugh
Coach: Lisa Nebeker, Murtaugh
North West
10 Annie Kaminski--M—Wood River
5 Patrea Topp—S/OH—Wood River
3 Elly Yore—M--Hagerman
15 Alana Floyd—S--Hagerman
8 Grace Parker—M--Gooding
5 Erika Anthony—S--Gooding
2 Nicole Stampke—OH--Gooding
4 Laken Wolf—M--Gooding
Coach: Trica Adkinson, Gooding
North East
10 Taylia Stimpson--OH--Minico
9 Maddison Vorwaller—M--Minico
8 Sydney Dozier--OH--Minico
12 Vianay Ortega—LIB--Jerome
5 Shantell Chavez—M--Carey
13 Matigan Bingham—OH--Dietrich
2 Cierra Hennings—OH--Shoshone
6 Patti Fitzgerald—S--Shoshone
Coach: Melisa Martin, Shoshone
