Girls basketball
Wood River 51, Jerome 38
HAILEY — The Wolverines got the best of the Tigers in a conference battle on Wednesday night.
Wood River took a 17-12 lead heading into the second quarter, but the Tigers answered right back, leveling the score at 25-all going into halftime. However, Wood River’s best was yet to come, as the Wolverines took a three-point lead into the fourth and outscored the visitors, 15-5, in the last period to pull away with a win.
Senior Patrea Topp led Wood River with 14 points and her classmate Torie King added 12. Junior Vanessa Peiffer led Jerome with 14 and fellow junior Mercedes Bell added 11.
Jerome (8-9, 5-5) hosts Twin Falls on Friday. Wood River (6-9, 3-5) will play at Canyon Ridge the same day.
Minico 43, Burley 25
RUPERT — The Spartans earned a conference win over the Bobcats in convincing fashion on Wednesday.
Minico took a 15-3 lead after one quarter and held a 27-9 advantage at halftime. The Spartans continued to pull away, extending the lead to 38-15 heading into the final quarter.
Burley outscored Minico, 10-5, in the final frame, but the contest was beyond the visitors at that point.
Senior Taylia Stimpson led all scorers with 18 points for Minico, while sophomore Kelsie Pope was Burley’s top scorer with 10.
Minico (11-5, 6-2) visits Highland on Friday. Burley (4-12, 4-6) will host Preston the same day.
Mountain Home 57, Canyon Ridge 31
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Riverhawks fell to their conference foes on Wednesday, losing by 26 points.
The Tigers dominated the first half, taking a 34-3 lead into the break. Canyon Ridge pulled itself back into the game a bit with a better second half, but the damage had been done.
Senior Adrie Blanksma led all scorers with 18 points for Mountain Home, while senior Jazzi Cristobal added 15. Seniors Alexa Thomas and Grace Lupumpa led Canyon Ridge with nine points apiece.
Canyon Ridge (1-14, 0-10) will host Wood River on Friday.
Pocatello 34, Twin Falls 32
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls fell behind early and made a strong effort to come back, but fell just short on Wednesday.
Pocatello led by six after one quarter, but the Bruins pulled to within one at halftime. After the Indians extended their lead to five heading into the fourth quarter, Twin Falls was able to cut into that advantage, but not quite enough.
Sophomore Paige Beem led the Bruins with 15 points, while juniors Kaitlynn Ayers and Brinlee Stotts each had six.
Twin Falls (5-9, 4-5) will play at Jerome on Friday.
Gooding 67, Wendell 17
WENDELL — The Senators rolled to a win in their non-conference battle with the Trojans on Wednesday.
Gooding took a 22-3 lead after one quarter, and extended that to 31-7 at the half. Another big period for the Senators, in which they outscored Wendell, 27-8, extended the lead further, before a 9-2 fourth gave the visitors a 50-point victory.
Senior Grace Parker led Gooding with 28 points. Senior Lindsey Egbert had a team-high of five for Wendell.
Gooding (11-6) will play at Buhl on Monday. Wendell (1-15) will host Declo on Tuesday.
Declo 47, Raft River 42
MALTA — Raft River head coach Cody Powers said his team has played good teams in recent games and “been right there,” but just fallen short. Again on Wednesday, the Trojans contested the Hornets, but couldn’t pull out the win.
Declo jumped out to an 11-6 advantage, but Raft River stormed back with a big second quarter to take a 22-18 lead into halftime. However, the Hornets outlasted the Trojans, winning the second half, 29-20, to cement the win.
“I thought we played a pretty good game,” Powers said. “Declo found a way to win, that’s for sure. We missed some shots that kinda did us in there.”
Declo senior Mattie Ramsey led all scorers with 17 points, while Hornets junior Brooke Olsen added 10. Raft River was led by senior Audah Jones and sophomore Kaybree Christensen, who each scored 14.
Raft River (5-9) will play at Valley on Friday. Declo (12-5) will travel to Wendell next Tuesday.
Challis 32, Oakley 31
OAKLEY — The Hornets led near the end of Wednesday’s contest, but Challis had the final say in a one-point win.
Oakley knocked down a two-point basket as time expired, head coach Mark Mace said, creating the tight finish, but he said it was close throughout.
Challis led, 10-6, after the first quarter, but a strong second saw Oakley head into halftime with a 17-13 lead. The Hornets led, 25-22 after three, and the visitors outscored Oakley, 10-6, in the final frame to go home with a win.
“I thought we had, for almost all the night, a really good defensive effort,” Oakley head coach Mark Mace said. “We lost focus on a couple possessions down the stretch.”
Senior Mallory Beck led Oakley with eight points, while fellow senior Khali Wells chipped in seven.
Oakley (4-10) will host Shoshone on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Glenns Ferry 57, Shoshone 38
GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots took down the Indians in a conference battle on Wednesday.
Glenns Ferry was able to take an early lead, holding a 10-point advantage over Shoshone at halftime. A big third quarter, in which the Pilots outscored the Indians, 20-7, was the difference, as they pulled away and Shoshone’s 19-15 effort in the fourth made little difference.
Senior Wacey Williams led all scorers with 20 points for Glenns Ferry, while junior Kody Henslee had 17. Senior Patrick Taber led Shoshone with 14 and junior Denny Arroyo had 12.
“We hadn’t played at home since Dec. 5 or a game since Dec. 19,” Glenns Ferry head coach Nate Jones said. “It was quite the layoff, so it was some good home cookin’. The kids played really hard.”
Glenns Ferry (7-3, 1-2) will host Raft River on Friday. Shoshone (4-6, 1-3) will host Hagerman the same day.
