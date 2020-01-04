Saturday
Wrestling
ROLLIE LANE INVITATIONAL
Boys top finishers (area)
113-Kade Orr, Buhl, 3rd; 132-Kase Mauger, Twin Falls (1st); 152-Tayten Gillette, Gooding (2nd); 182-Remington Winmill, Wendell (1st).
Girls top finishers (area)
116-Frankie Graham, Minico (2nd).
Girls basketball
Snake River 61, Filer 55, OT
BLACKFOOT — The Wildcats fell in overtime despite having three players in double-figure scoring. Alexis Monson had 14 points, Haven Jones had 11, and Ella Fisher finished with 10.
Snake River 10 7 11 18 15;—61
Filer 10 4 18 14 9;—55
Declo 49, Malad 37
DECLO — Aryana Kahalioumi had 14 points to lead Declo, and Kadance Spencer added 11.
Declo 12 12 16 9;—49
Malad 11 6 9 11;—37
Declo (49)
Katelin Mallory 3, Abbie Ramsey 5, Kadance Spencer 11, Sydney Ramsey 7, Katie Bott 9, Aryana Kahalioumi 14.
Lighthouse Christian 57, Riverstone 33
Lighthouse (57)
Taylor Smith 8, Jordan Morton 10, Lauren Gomez 9, Maycee Holloway 11, Aleia Blakeslee 10.
Oakley 42, Ambrose 32
OAKLEY — Kylan Jones led Oakley with 19 points, and Keely Cranney added 10 as the Hornets improved to 5-4 on the season. They will head to Raft River next Tuesday.
Oakley 12 9 13 8;—42
Ambrose 7 7 6 12;—32
Oakley (42)
Keely Cranney 10, Kayzia Gillette 2, Bentley Cranney 4, Kylan Jones 19, Hope Payton 5, Falon Bedke 2.
Burley 53, Pocatello 29
Burley 13 9 15 16;—53
Pocatello 9 6 6 8;—29
Other scores
Nampa 54, Jerome 50
Boys basketball
Lighthouse Christian 84, Riverstone 28
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse dominated from the beginning, getting 20 points from Alex Shetler, 17 points and 11 rebounds from Casper Block and 16 points from Peyton Lookingbill.
Lighthouse 26 23 25 10;—84
Riverstone 5 13 8 2;—28
Ambrose 51, Oakley 39
OAKLEY — Corbin Bedke had 10 points to lead Oakley, and Austin Cranney finished with eight points as the Hornets were outscored 15-0 in the first quarter.
Declo 57, Raft River 44
MALTA — Sam Mallory had 16 points to lead Declo, and Justin Schumann led Raft River with 12.
Redox Holiday Shootout
Reed, Nevada 77, Burley 64, 2 OT
Minico 59, Timberline 46
Other scores
Preston 75, Wood River 54
Fruitland 57, Buhl 47
Men’s basketball
College of Southern Idaho 69, Utah State University Eastern 55: CSI picked up a win and first win in conference play thanks in part to a big first half. Kendall McHugh hit 5-of-6 three-pointers for 17 points while Mike Hood had a team-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds.
Women’s basketball
Utah State University Eastern 55, College of Southern Idaho 45: CSI went cold in the fourth quarter with just eight points and fell in its conference opener. Petra Farkas scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds to lead CSI.
Friday
Murtaugh 49, Rockland 40: Kolby McClure led Murtaugh with 16 points, Kade Setoki had 13, and Hunter Andersen had 11. Ty Stenger had a team-best seven rebounds.
