Girls basketball
Teton 66, Filer 63 (OT)
POCATELLO — The Wildcats were unable to keep their season going, as they fought through an extra period, but fell to Teton in the 3A state tournament play-in game.
Filer led, 16-8, after one quarter, but, from there, it was an even battle. The Wildcats were up, 25-23, at halftime, before Teton tied things up at 38-38 after three quarters.
The teams were all square at 57-57 when the fourth quarter ended, pushing it to an overtime period, in which Teton outscored Filer, 9-6.
“In the end, [we] came up just short and couldn’t get the stop we needed,” Filer head coach Mike Amaya said.
Freshman Alexis Monson led the Wildcats in scoring with 19 points. Junior Kori Gartner had 14 and sophomore Ella Fischer added a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Filer’s season comes to an end after the Wildcats, as the second-lowest seed in the district tournament, made a run to the finals, before falling to Buhl but still earning a spot in the play-in game. They finish with an 11-13 record.
“Very proud of the effort they gave today and the whole season!” Amaya said. “Sad that it is over. Proud, humbled and honored to be a part of a great team and great community!”
Genesee 57, Raft River 28
MCCALL — The Trojans fell to Genesee in a 1A Division I state play-in game on Saturday.
The contest was tied, 8-8, after one quarter, but the Bulldogs ran away with it from there. Genesee led, 28-14, at halftime, then took a 44-21 advantage into the fourth quarter, before outscoring Raft River, 13-7, in the final frame.
The Trojans, who had defeated Valley in the Snake River Conference tournament’s second-place game on Thursday to earn a bid to the state play-in game, end their season at 12-13 overall.
Sho-Ban 58, Murtaugh 51
POCATELLO — The Red Devils fought the whole way with a Sho-Ban team that had been ranked as the state’s No. 1 team in the state media poll all season, but they weren’t able to keep their season going.
The contest was all square at 31-31 at halftime, then neither team gave the other an inch, going into the fourth quarter knotted up at 44-44. In the final frame, Sho-Ban outscored Murtaugh, 14-7, to pull away for the win.
The Red Devils, who made it to the Sawtooth Conference championship game and lost in overtime to Carey, then took third place after a two-point loss to Dietrich, narrowly miss out on a trip to the state tournament and finish the season at 15-11.
Boys basketball
Filer 61, Canyon Ridge 47 (Late Friday Night)
FILER — The Wildcats put in a strong fourth quarter on Friday, pulling away from the Riverhawks for a non-conference win to end the regular season.
Filer led, 18-10, after one quarter and was up, 34-22, at halftime. However, Canyon Ridge stormed back in the third, outscoring the Wildcats, 17-10, to cut it to a five-point game.
However, Filer managed a 17-8 run in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Filer senior Garet Jardine led the Wildcats with 12 points, while junior Teagan Anderson had 10. Senior Ethan Dionne added seven points and 12 rebounds. Canyon Ridge was led by junior Louie Cresto’s 13 points.
Filer (9-11) will play at Buhl in a 3A district tournament game on Monday. Canyon Ridge (8-12) will host Jerome in a 4A district tournament play-in game on Tuesday.
CSI Baseball
Pima Community College 8, College of Southern Idaho 7
Pima Community College 10, College of Southern Idaho 3
HENDERSON, Nev. — The No. 11 Golden Eagles played back-to-back close contests on Saturday, but lost both contests, falling to 0-4 over the weekend in Nevada.
CSI tied the opening contest in the seventh inning, forcing extras. However, Pima was able to score in the eighth and win the game by one run. In the second contest, the Golden Eagles trailed by five and posted three runs in the final inning, but were unable to complete the comeback attempt.
At the plate in game one, freshman Andrew Astin and sophomore Nolan Walker both went 2-for-4. Astin had two doubles and three runs batted in, while Walker hit a home run and drove in two scores. Sophomore Hayden Leatham went 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI.
In game two, freshman Colton Kent was the standout offensively, going 3-for-4 with a home run and four runs batted in. Sophomore Abe Yagi added a 2-for-4 performance with one RBI. Sophomore Connor Breding tossed 4.1 innings, allowing just two earned runs in six hits, while striking out two.
The Golden Eagels (3-5) return to Henderson, Nev., next weekend for the Coyote Classic, beginning with games on Friday, Feb. 15, against Okanagan and Prairie Baseball Academy.
