Friday
Boys basketball
Burley 62, Mountain Home 51
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Bobcats earned the second seed in next week's district tournament behind 31 points from Jace Whiting and 12 from Creighton Hansen. They will begin district play next Thursday at home.
Whiting set Burley's all-time scoring record, previously held by Aaron Bradley, with his 31 points.
BURLEY (62)
Jace Whiting 31, Creighton Hansen 12, Jarrett Orthman 6, Steve Ramirez 6, McCray Mort 3, Hunter Hansen 4.
Gooding 48, Wendell 44
GOODING — The Senators finished strong in the last game of the regular season with the nonconference win over the Trojans.
“Our lone senior, Kenny Anderson played a great game offensively and defensively,” said Gooding coach Chris Comstock. “And Owen Rogers, our point guard, played great defense and had nine rebounds.”
Sophomore Colston Loveland led Gooding with 17 points and junior Gavin Mar-tin followed with 10 points. Wendell junior Zane Kelsey finished with a game-high 23 points and junior Isaac Slade had 10. Both teams begin district play this week as third-seeded Gooding plays at top-seeded Filer on Monday at 7 p.m. and Wendell will play at Declo on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Gooding 48, Wendell 44
Wendell 21;4;5;14;- 44
Gooding 18;12;8;10;- 48
WENDELL (44)
Zane Kelsey 23, Diego Torres 7, Isaac Slade 10, Bode French 2, Zade Swainston 2.
GOODING (48)
Owen Rogers 6, AJ Darcy 6, Gavin Martin 10, Colston Loveland 17, Kurtis Adkinson 3, Kenny Anderson 6.
Century 56, Jerome 33
You have free articles remaining.
POCATELLO — The Tigers fell on the road after a slow second half. Michael Lloyd had 13 points to lead Jerome, who will play the Diamondbacks again, on Tuesday in the Class 4A District IV tournament.
Jerome 11;9;4;9; - 33
Century 14;14;12;16; - 56
JEROME (33)
Alfredo Ortiz 4, Scott Cook 5, Michael Lloyd 13, Xander Whitby 6, Gavin Capps 5.
Canyon Ridge 67, Filer 57
FILER — The Riverhawks defeated the host Wildcats in overtime in the nonconference matchup. Junior Brody Osen, with 16 points, led Canyon Ridge in scoring followed by junior Ryker Holtzen and senior Louie Cresto each with 13 and senior Sheldon Flanary tossed in 12. Filer senior Teagan Anderson finished with 15 points with senior Austin Jarolimek and sophomore Joseph Bertao each with 10. Top-seeded Filer hosts third-seeded Gooding on Monday at 7 p.m.
Canyon Ridge 67, Filer 57
Canyon Ridge 13;14;11;17;12;- 67
Filer 16;12;10;17;2;- 57
CANYON RIDGE (67)
Sam Mark 5, Adam Salhi 2, Sheldon Flanary 12, Bam Kondracki 6, Brody Osen 16, Ryker Holtzen 13, Louie Cresto 13.
FILER (57)
Teagan Anderson 15, Kelson Gilett 6, Brinson Rountree 6, Austin Jarolimek 10, Jonathan Gale 2, Joseph Bertao 10, Miguel Perez 6, Jett VanBeizen 2.
Other scores
Minico 59, Wood River 34
Wrestling
Idaho Falls 60, Burley 15
98: Double Forfeit: 106: Perry Eddington (Idaho Falls) over (Burley), Forfeit: 113: Double Forfeit: 120: Daniel Vancampen (Idaho Falls) over Marcus Chaidez (Burley) (Fall 1:06): 126: Brigid Shannon (Idaho Falls) over (Burley), Forfeit: 132: Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls) over Deegan Hanks (Burley) (Fall 2:33): 138: Teagyn Hall (Idaho Falls) over (Burley), Forfeit: 145: Porter Tuttle (Idaho Falls) over Daniel Barker (Burley) (Fall 3:17): 152: Lee Nyblade (Burley) over Hunter Herrera (Idaho Falls) (Dec 13-6): 160: Devryn Livingston (Idaho Falls) over Prestyn Ramos (Burley) (Fall 1:41): 170: Jacob Bracken (Burley) over Leo Nelson (Idaho Falls) (Fall 5:32): 182: Carter Manwaring (Idaho Falls) over (Burley), Forfeit: 195: Jayden Paul (Burley) over (Idaho Falls), Forfeit: 220: Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) over Aldo Cruzes (Burley) (Fall 1:43): 285: Landon Gneiging (Idaho Falls) over Jesus Cruzes (Burley) (Fall 0:42).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.