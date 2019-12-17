Tuesday
Boys basketball
Burley 52, Century 49
BURLEY — Jace Whiting hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Burley the win. Whiting finished with 22 points on the night while Creighton Hansen added 19.
Burley 12 12 12 16 — 52
Century 13 9 21 6 — 49
Burley (52)
Jace Whiting 22, Creighton Hansen 19, Hunter Hansen 4, McCray Mort 3, Jarrett Orthman 2, Steven Ramirez 2.
Canyon Ridge 68, Jerome 63
JEROME — The Riverhawks pulled away with a 22-13 third quarter to erase Jerome’s lead. Bam Kondracki scored 23 points to lead all scorers for Canyon Ridge. Scott Cook and Michael Lloyd each scored 15 for the Tigers.
Jerome 21 11 13 18 — 63
Canyon Ridge 10 17 22 19 — 68
Jerome (63)
Alfredo Ortiz 12, Stockton Lott 1, Garrett Elison 4, Scott Cook 15, Michael Lloyd 15, Angel Moreno 4, Xander Whitby 12.
Canyon Ridge (68)
Sam Mark 10, River Osen 11, Sheldon Flanary 2, Aaron Barnes 10, Bam Kondracki 23, Brody Osen 5, Ryker Holtzen 3, Louie Cresto 4.
Valley 52, Declo 45
HAZELTON — The Vikings got a well-balanced night on offense with eight different players contributing. Garrett Christensen had 11 points, and Omar Campos and Jadon Johnson each added 10. Sam Mallory led the Hornets with 16 points.
Valley 6 16 19 11 — 52
Declo 13 14 6 12 — 45
Valley (52)
Tony Ruiz 3, Jackson Fife 3, Omar Campos 10, Jadon Johnson 10, Kyle Christensen 6, Rawlin Godfrey 1, Garrett Christensen 11, Brody Mussman.
Declo (45)
Layne Homer 2, Tyler Andersen 5, Sam Nebeker 2, Peyton Silcock 6, Garrett Powell 12, Sam Mallory 16, Kolby Bradshaw 2.
Twin Falls 43, Mountain Home 38
MOUNTAIN HOME — Mason Swafford led the Bruins with 17 points as Mountain Home scored just two second-quarter points.
Twin Falls 6 12 9 16 — 43
Mountain Home 16 2 9 11 — 38
Twin Falls (43)
Iradukunda Emery 4, Haylen Walker 12, Kurtis Christensen 4, Ryker Anderson 2, Mason Swafford 17, Zach Ball 4.
Kimberly 72, Gooding 31
GOODING — Kimberly senior Dawson Cummins was the leading scorer with 29 points in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over Gooding. The Senators recorded a team-high 12 points from sophomore Colston Loveland. Gooding (0-4, 0-1) hosts American Falls on Wednesday. Kimberly (5-0, 1-0) hosts Snake River on Thursday.
Kimberly 26 30 8 8 - 72
Gooding 10 7 8 6 - 31
KIMBERLY (72)
Dallin Weaver 6, Dawson Cummins 29, Ethan Arrington 6, Peyton Bair 3, Jack-son Cummins 5, McKade Huft 2, Trevor Hammond 1, Hayden Anthony 4, Jaxon Bair 4, Brant Etherington 12
GOODING (31)
Owen Rogers 5, AJ Darcy 3, Gavin Martin 2, Colston Loveland 12, Kurtis Adkin-son 1, Kenny Anderson 8
Castleford 52, Sun Valley Community School 38
CASTLEFORD — Sophomore Eric Taylor led the Wolves scoring with 17 points and sophomore Zeke Fisher followed with 13 in the win over the Cutthroats. Sophomore Sid Tomlinson finished with a game-high 18 points for Sun Valley Community School. Castleford (1-5) is at Rimrock on Friday.
Dietrich 68, Hagerman 47
DIETRICH — Dietrich senior Kyler Robertson led the scoring with 23 points in the Sawtooth Conference win over Hagerman. Bryant Osborne scored a team-high 20 points for the Pirates. Junior Rhys Dill pulled down 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Dietrich (4-1) is at Glenns Ferry on Friday. Hagerman (2-4) hosts Camas County on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Hagerman 12 14 8 13 - 47
Dietrich 18 11 23 16 - 68
HAGERMAN (47)
Austin Belknap 9, AB Salas 7, Derek Herrington 11, Bryant Osborne 20
DIETRICH (68)
Brady Power 19, Rhys Dill 9, Manuel Cabrera 3, Kyler Robertson 23, Jett Shaw 12, Lester Nance 2
Carey 64, Camas County 45
CAREY — Carey got 25 points from junior Dallin Parke and junior Hunter Smith followed with 17 in the Panthers Sawtooth Conference win over the Mushers. Camas County senior Trey Smith was the top scorer for the game with 30 points including 12 of 19 from the free throw line. Carey junior Wyatt Mecham finished with 13 rebounds. Carey (3-3, 1-0) plays Victory Charter on Thursday in New Plymouth Tournament. Camas County (4-1, 0-1) hosts Tri-Valley on Thursday.
Camas County 8 1 14 12 - 45
Carey 12 12 29 11 - 64
CAMAS COUNTY (45)
Dawson Kramer 8, Alex Robles 1, Breken Clarke, Trey Smith 30, Colby Thomp-son 6
CAREY (64)
Dallin Parke 25, Carson Simpson 5, Hunter Smith 17, Sawyer Mecham 3, Brigham Parke 4, Wyatt Mecham 6, Eli Cutler 4
Girls basketball
Hagerman 44, Dietrich 40
DIETRICH — Hagerman sophomore Sadie Wadsworth led both teams with 16 points in the Pirates road win over the Blue Devils. Wadsworth also had seven steals and junior Kearra Orth pulled down 11 rebounds. Dietrich’s top scorer was sophomore Layla Von Berndt with 10 points. Dietrich (1-6, 0-1) hosts Hansen and Hagerman (3-3, 1-1) is at Shoshone on Thursday
Hagerman 9 13 8 14 - 44
Dietrich 3 13 10 14 - 40
HAGERMAN (44)
Sadie Wadsworth 16, Kearra Orth 5, Samantha Osborne 5, Laura Peterson 4, Elaina Dolieslager 2, Kyta Sellers 12
DIETRICH (40)
Lily Hosskisson 3, Ashlyn Wells 2, Emi Berthelson 7, Tobi Hubert 5, Hailey Astle 2, Isabella Kelley 5, Abby Hendricks 6, Layla Von Berndt 10
Filer 42, Declo 39
DECLO — Filer senior Haven Jones scored 13 points in the Wildcats win over the Hornets. Senior Katelin Mallory led Declo with 11 points and sophomore Arana Kahalioumi added 10. Filer (6-2, 2-0 SCIC) is at Gooding and Declo (6-2) is at Wendell on Thursday.
Filer 12 12 6 12 - 42
Declo 7 10 8 14 - 39
FILER (42)
Kelsie Snyder 6, Alexis Monson 8, Mikayle Meyer 2, Kathleen Hale 2, Jazmyn Smothers 7, Ella Fischer 4, Haven Jones 13
DECLO (39)
Katelin Mallory 11, Sydney Ramsey 2, Amanda Bott 2, Brooke Olsen 3, Abbie Ramsey 2, Katie Bott 8, Elle Brase 1, Aryana Kahalioumi 10
Carey 41, Camas County 36
CAREY — Carey junior guard Kylie Wood finished with 22 points in the Panthers Sawtooth Conference win over the Mushers. Sophomore Ashly Botz was the leading scorer for Camas County with 11 points. Camas County (3-2) hosts Tri-Valley on Thursday and Carey (6-1, 1-0) is at Valley on Friday.
Camas County 14 5 5 12 - 36
Carey 9 14 9 9 — 41
CAMAS COUNTY (36)
Rayann Martin 5, Samantha McFadyen 7, Aisha Clarke 6, Ashlynn Whittle 7, Ashly Botz 11
CAREY (41)
Noelia Cruz 8, Bailie Morey 5, Zowie Quillin 2, Kourtney Black 2, Kylie Wood 22, Felicity Black 2
Burley 77, Canyon Ridge 59
TWIN FALLS — Burley freshman Amari Whiting scored 23 points, junior Kelsie Pope added 16 and senior Carrie Baker tossed in 15 in the Great Basin Conference win over Canyon Ridge. Canyon Ridge (1-9, 0-7) hosts Twin Falls on Thursday. Burley (5-5, 4-3) will play in the Jerome Invitational this weekend.
Burley (77)
Amari Whiting 23, Kaia King 2, Alli Hege 2, Kelsi Pope 16, Nicole Anderton 3, Carrie Baker 15, Brooklyn Hege 1, Whitnee Hill 2, Rowan Ontiveros 5.
Canyon Ridge (51)
Leann Swoboda 3, Lilly Teske 8, Jordan Roberts 7, Rio Buck 9, Hannah Pixton 16, Logan Roberts 5, Abby Giardina 3.
Raft River 61, Glenns Ferry 32
MALTA — Kamri Ottley scored 20 points to lead the Trojans while Braylee Heaton added 12 and Karlee Christensen finished with 11.
“We played a good game,” Raft River coach Cody Powers said. “The girls focused in on some things we needed to work on.”
Raft River 16 16 20 9 — 61
Glenns Ferry 6 10 13 3 — 32
Raft River (61)
Kamri Ottley 20, Kaybree Christensen 5, Grace Smith 1, Braylee Heaton 12, Jessie Ward 5, Marie Branch 4, Karlee Christensen 11, Macie Larsen 3.
Glenns Ferry (32)
Jazmin Vergara 4, Aly Samano 8, Fabby Arevalo 4, LeaBeth Hance 4, Princess Arce 4, Cierra Nielson 8.
Buhl 45, Wendell 22
BUHL — Kayla Morse scored a game-high 18 points to lead Buhl while Stevie Torres had eight for Wendell.
“We came out and set the tone defensively early on,” Buhl coach Dan Hill said.
Buhl 8 14 9 14 — 45
Wendell 1 6 6 9 — 22
Twin Falls 63, Wood River 31
TWIN FALLS — Regan Rex had 16 points and five rebounds, and Paige Been had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists as Twin Falls rolled to the win.
Twin Falls 11 17 17 18 — 63
Wood River 2 11 8 10 — 31
Twin Falls (63)
Reagan Rex 16, Paige Beem 15, Brinley Iverson 9, Keeli Peterson 9, McKayla Ridriguez 6, Abby Stokes 6, Brinlee Stotts 2.
Monday
Boys basketballFiler 59, American Falls 31
