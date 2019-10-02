Wednesday
Football
Wendell 22, Nampa (JV) 20
WENDELL — The Trojans prevailed on the last play of the game when Donald Bunn got a sack for a safety.
Tristan Wert passed for 205 yards and a touchdown and ran for 127 yards and another touchdown for Wendell, Isaac Slade had seven catches for 92 yards and a score, and Garrett Eldredge rushed for 58 yards on six carries.
Freshman Diego Torres hit two field goals, one from 27 yards and the other from 43. He also made both of his extra points.
Teegan Dunn finished with 14 tackles, and Remington Winmill added 11.
Volleyball
Shoshone 3, Hagerman 1: Shoshone took the final three sets and won by scores of 18-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21. Kyta Sellers led Hagerman with nine kills, and Krista Farnsworth added five. Laura Peterson finished with 11 assists, Sadie Wadsworth had 10, and Dalli Ellison tallied 10 digs.
Kimberly 3, Declo 0: Kimberly got the sweep, 25-23, 26-24, 25-15. Katy Satterfield led the way with 11 kills and three blocks and Carlee Hardy added 23 assists and seven digs.
Girls soccer
Kimberly 7, Buhl 0: Bella Osterman led the was with four goals for the Bulldogs, Monserrat Torres had two, and Emily Ramirez added one. Osterman and Madison Smith each had assists, and Macee Cook got the shutout as goal keeper.
Wood River 6, Burley 0: Senior Sammi Brunker had two goals and two assists on senior night, and Kate Stone and Sammi Channing each had a goal and an assist. Ella Guy and Sayler Peavey each scored a goal as well.
Other scores
Pocatello 3, Jerome 1
Boys soccer
Buhl 2, Kimberly 1: Jesus Hernandez scored in the 16th minute for Kimberly.
Other scores
Wood River 6, Burley 2
Basketball
The 1979 Buhl basketball team was picked as the IHSSA’s “Legends of the Game” boys team for 2020. The award, which began in 2001, honors girls teams from at least 20 years ago and boys teams from at least 30 years ago, and recipients are honored at halftime of the 5A state basketball championship games. The boys’ ceremony will by on March 7.
The Buhl team from 1979 won the state championship with an overtime victory over Rigby and were coached by Terry Adolfson and Jim Welch.
Tuesday
Volleyball
Burley 3, Minico 0: Burley swept, 25-19, 25-10, 25-9. Makayla Tolman finished with 19 kills on a .545 hitting percentage, Kelsi Pope added six aces and 24 assists, Mikayla Shirley had 18 digs, and Natalie Hepworth finished with four blocks.
