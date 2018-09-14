Football
Wendell 29, Payette 28 (OT)
PAYETTE — The 2A Trojans erased a big early deficit and beat the 3A Pirates in overtime for their second win, the first time Wendell has won twice in one season since 2015.
“Definitely the most exciting game I’ve been a part of,” said Wendell coach Cody Howerton.
Payette jumped out to a 16-0 lead through one quarter, but Wendell cut the deficit to 16-14 going into halftime. A long scoring drive gave the Pirates a 22-14 lead, which held until the 5:50 mark of the fourth quarter, when the Trojans scored a touchdown and tacked on the two-point conversion to knot the game up at 22-22.
The score stayed there through regulation. Payette received the ball to open overtime and scored on its first drive, but Wendell was stout on the two-point conversion attempt. On the next drive, Wendell senior Kyler Lukesh ran twice and scored on the second attempt. Senior Felipe Paniagua then booted the extra point to give the Trojans a walkoff win.
“It was awesome to see the boys fight back from adversity,” Howerton said. “That was a big hurdle that we’ve been fighting to get over.”
Lukesh finished with 182 all-purpose yards, including 125 rushing. Junior quarterback Tristan Wert didn’t throw an interception and tossed three touchdown passes, to seniors James Hirai and Kolton Dahl and to junior Garrett Eldridge. On defense, senior Ben Orozco recorded 10 tackles, and Jacob French intercepted a pass.
Wendell (2-2) will play at Filer on Friday.
Minico 45, Canyon Ridge 8
RUPERT — Junior running back Rylan Chandler had a solid offensive night in the Spartans’ home win over the Riverhawks.
Chandler had five carries for 99 yards and four touchdowns, and he caught four passes for 46 yards and a score. Junior Colter May was the workhorse for Minico with 64 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Spartan junior quarterback Connor Stocking finished 8-of-13 for 126 yards and a touchdown.
“Our offensive line got going, and once they get going, it’s hard to stop them,” said Minico coach Keelan McCaffrey.
Minico held a 38-0 lead at the half and upped the score to 45-0 early in the third quarter, which started a running clock. The Spartans forced two turnovers and were not guilty of any themselves.
Minico (4-0) will play Jerome and Canyon Ridge (0-4) hosts rival Twin Falls on Friday.
Twin Falls 53, Wood River 13
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins blew out the Wolverines for their first Great Basin Conference win of the season.
Twin Falls jumped out to a 19-0 lead, then scored 34 points (five touchdowns) in the second quarter to take a 53-0 lead at halftime.
The Bruins outgained the Wolverines 363-178 in total offense, and they forced five turnovers while allowing two. One of Wood River’s two interceptions was returned by senior DeAndre Woodland for a touchdown.
Twin Falls sophomore quarterback Nick Swensen, in for injured junior Carson Walters, completed 10-of-18 passes for 147 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 42 yards on two carries, including a 29-yard touchdown run.
Junior Jarod Perry rushed 12 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Cy Mahlke caught a 58-yard touchdown pass.
Wood River junior quarterback Andrew Nelson went 11-of-19 for 101 yards, a touchdown and both picks, and senior Fabian Leos caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.
The Bruins (3-1, 1-0) will play at rival Canyon Ridge on Friday, and the Wolverines (0-4, 0-3) will play at Buhl the same day.
Kimberly 48, Burley 28
BURLEY — There were many yards between the Bobcats and Bulldogs in the nonconference game won by the Bulldogs.
Kimberly had 636 total yards (316 passing, 320 rushing), and Burley finished with 410 (147 passing and 263 rushing). Kimberly ended with 22 first downs, and Burley had 21.
Bulldogs senior quarterback Braxton Hammond completed 15-of-24 passes for 278 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Hammond’s favorite target was senior Blake Phillips, who caught touchdown catches of 23 and 64 yards. Philips finished with three catches for 108 yards. Sophomore Brett Bronson caught three passes for 102 yards, and he grabbed two interceptions on defense.
McKade Huft was the leading rusher for the Bulldogs with 275 yards on 26 attempts. He scored on runs of 14, 53 and 39 yards.
For the Bobcats, junior quarterback Ethan Gibbons completed 11-of-25 attempts for 147 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior running back Riley Stephens scored on runs of one, 17 and 22 yards and gathered 168 yards on 23 rushes.
Kimberly (3-1) is at Mountain Home and Burley (2-2) hosts Century on Friday.
Gooding 38, Snake River 14
BLACKFOOT — The Senators revved up after a slow start to earn a nonconference win over the Panthers, who beat Gooding 34-20 in last year’s 3A state semifinals.
Snake River took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter after a Gooding fumble, and Gooding lost another fumble on its ensuing drive.
“It was super disorganized at the beginning of the game,” said Senators coach Cameron Andersen. “We had to learn to play with that adversity.”
The Senators responded with a rushing touchdown from Jake McGinnis, and the senior (who primarily plays defensive line) ran in another score to give his team a 13-6 lead at halftime. The score was 25-6 through three quarters and 38-6 until late in the game.
Gooding junior Shane Jennings through for two touchdowns and rushed for one, and senior Cayden Loveland caught one. Senior Cade Morris, playing his first full game this season after battling an injury, rushed for one score and caught another.
“He was really electric tonight, which was a really good sight for us,” Andersen said.
No. 4-ranked Gooding (3-1) will host Payette on Thursday.
Valley 48, North Gem 6
BANCROFT — The Vikings stayed undefeated after Friday’s nonconference blowout win.
Valley, the No. 2-ranked 1A Division I team in the state media poll, led 20-0 through one quarter, 26-0 at halftime and 42-0 through three quarters. 1A Division II North Gem scored on the final play of the game.
Vikings senior quarterback Jason Hardy completed 8-of-15 passes for 153 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 93 yards and a score on seven attempts.
Julia Rocha led Valley on the ground, rushing 20 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Nic Anderson scored two touchdowns (13 yards rushing, seven yards receiving), and Ike Godfrey caught two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Valley (3-0) will open Snake River Conference play on Friday at home against Oakley, which is No. 1 in the 1A-DI media poll.
Murtaugh 65, Castleford 12
CASTLEFORD — The Red Devils are now 2-0 in the Sawtooth Conference and 3-1 overall after the road win over the Wolves.
Murtaugh led 51-6 at the half.
“We executed well and used our speed,” said Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen. ”The front line did a great job. It was good to get the younger kids in the game.”
Murtaugh totaled 433 yards rushing. Sophomore Hunter Andersen had five rushes for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Kade Setoki scored twice and picked up 112 yards.
Murtaugh hosts Lighthouse Christian and Castleford (1-3, 0-3) is at Dietrich on Friday.
Dietrich 38, Mackay 28
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils came out slow put picked it up when they needed to in the home win over the Miners.
Dietrich led 14-6 after the first quarter, and the Miners tied the score at 14-14 going into halftime. Dietrich outscored Mackay 18-6 in the third quarter and held the lead through the end.
“We started out slow in the first half, and came out to play in the second half,” said Dietrich coach Rick Astle.
Sophomore Brady Power had 15 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. Senior Audie Zimmers had seven carries, 44 yards and two scores. Raygn Robertson ran for 98 yards on 13 carries.
The win came one week after the Blue Devils' first loss of the season, 42-14 at Murtaugh. Mackay handed Murtaugh its lone loss of the season the week prior.
“This was kind of a turning point for us,” Astle said. “We either were gonna lay an egg or get the job done if we were going to get where we want to get this year.”
Dietrich (3-1) hosts Castleford on Friday.
Lighthouse Christian 46, Clark Watersprings 16
IDAHO FALLS — The Lions totaled 389 yards of offense (293 rushing,96 passing) in the nonconference win over the Warriors.
Lighthouse Christian held a 38-0 lead at the half. Quarterback Collin Holloway completed 12-of-16 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Holloway completed a 55-yard toss to Clay Silva and a 6-yard pass to Brandon Howser. Silva finished with 155 yards on six catches.
Houser was the Lions' leading rusher with 51 yards on 10 attempts. Senior Cooper Dastrup had three rushes and scored each time he touched the ball, with runs of four-, six- and one-yard finishes. Dastrup also finished with six tackles.
The defense held the Warriors to 211 total yards (108 passing, 103 on the ground).
Lighthouse Christian (3-1, 2-1 Sawtooth) is at Murtaugh on Friday.
Other scores:
- Mountain Home 28, Jerome 20
- Homedale 56, Filer 14
- Butte County 36, Glenns Ferry 14
- Grace 28, Raft River 26
- Carey 64, Hansen 12
- Camas County 32, Hagerman 28
- Rimrock 50, Shoshone 12
- Lighthouse Christian JV 48, Richfield 6 (Thursday)
Boys soccer
Filer 6, Gooding 0
GOODING — The Wildcats handled the Senators for a High Desert Conference win.
Jose Perez scored two goals, while Oscar Perez, Jesus Lopez, Jose Plascencia and Martin Perez each scored one.
Filer (5-1-3, 4-1-2) will host Gooding (2-6, 2-6) on Monday.
Girls soccer
Filer 1, Gooding 1
GOODING — The Wildcats and Senators played to a High Desert Conference draw.
Saisha Serratos scored Filer’s lone goal off an assist from Riley Eldredge. Monserrat Ferreira scored Gooding’s goal.
Filer (4-4-1, 4-2-1) will host Gooding (3-3-2, 3-3-2) on Monday.
Trap Shooting
Youth League Week 2
BURLEY BOBCATS TRAP CLUB (86): Andrew Winningham 25, Brett Williams 22, Ryker Samples 21, Lee Stranger 18
SAWTOOTH CLAY DUSTERS (86): Nico Gaggero 22, Lexi Nachtman 22, Trace Alley 22, Shaw Dean 20
MINICO SPARTANS TRAP CLUB (79): Gage Skaggs 21, Garrett West 20, Trey Leoni 19, Ethan Ashcraft 19
GOODING SENATORS YOUNG GUNS (82): Charlotte Brockman 24, Micheal Floyd 20, Yogi Pierce 19, Riley Ward 19
OAKLEY TROUBLESHOOTERS: Scores not reported
Late Thursday
Volleyball
Shoshone 3, Oakley 0
OAKLEY — The Indians swept the Hornets 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 for a Snake River Conference win.
Cierra Hennings notched 35 digs, Patti Fitzgerald had 21 assists and Rionna Kerner and Adara Prior each had seven kills for Shoshone, which will play at the Jerome Invite on Saturday.
Oakley will play at the Burley JV tournament the same day.
Murtaugh 3, Richfield 0
RICHFIELD — The Red Devils defeated the Tigers, 25-3, 25-12, 25-17 in the Sawtooth Conference match. No other details were available.
Murtaugh plays Raft River and North Gem at Raft River on Saturday, and Richfield hosts Twin Falls Christian on Friday.
Girls soccer
Mountain Home 1, Wood River 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers edged the Wolverines for a Great Basin Conference victory.
Hannah Houser scored the lone goal, off an assist from Asia Jackson, and goalkeeper Mercedes Webb made six saves for Mountain Home (4-4-1, 4-3-1), which will play at Preston on Saturday.
Wood river (2-5-3, 1-3-3) will host Century the same day.
