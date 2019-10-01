Tuesday
Girls soccer
Wendell 3, Bliss 1
BLISS — Yoseline Acevedo and Liz Alvarado each had goals for Wendell, and Kyla Teixeira and Yadira Guzman each had assists.
Sun Valley Community School 8, Kimberly 0
SUN VALLEY — Sophomore Tatum Minor and junior Maddy Dunn each scored two goals and junior Christine Estep, junior Marit Kaiser, junior Aubrey Duffield and junior Caroline Estep each added single goals in the win as the Cutthroats hosted the second place Bulldogs kicking off before the snow set in. Minor, Christine Estep, Falon Hanna, each had assists. Caroline Estep, had a goal and an assist in her first game back after recovering from a concussion suffered earlier in the season. Kimberly hosts Buhl on Wednesday and Sun Valley Community School (10-0-2, 10-0) is at Gooding on Thursday.
Other scores
Buhl 0, Filer 0
Declo 2, Gooding 1
Boys soccer
Sun Valley Community School 6, Kimberly 0
SUN VALLEY — Senior goalie Meeks Sanchez DuPont recorded his sixth shutout of the season in the Cutthroats win over the Bulldogs. Senior Cash Dart and junior Toby Rafford each scored twice and senior Ridley Lindstrom added a goal and senior Will Paquette scored his first varsity goal in the win. Kimberly hosts Buhl on Wednesday and Sun Valley Community School (10-1-1, 10-0) is at Gooding on Thursday.
Bliss 3, Wendell 1
BLISS — Bliss won the close competitive game with most of the scoring coming on long free kicks between both teams. On a free kick by Jesse Swift of Bliss around midfield, Alex Cruz converted with a header on the left side of the goal. Sergio Covarrubias had a free kick for a goal in the first half and also added a second goal.
“Defense was the most important element of the game,” said Bliss coach Brent Bjornn. “Both teams played effective defense making scoring difficult.”
Wendell hosts Declo and Bliss is at Filer on Thursday.
Buhl 2, Filer 0
BUHL — Behind goals by senior Dustin Dominguez and sophomore Teo Sanchez, the Indians defeated the Wildcats. Buhl is at Kimberly on Wednesday. Filer hosts Bliss on Thursday.
Gooding 7, Declo 2
GOODING — Miguel Rodriguez had a hat trick to reach 20 goals on the season, Andrew Gonzalez added two goals, and Anthony Garcia and Carlos Contreras each added one.
Volleyball
Wood River 3, Jerome 0
JEROME — The Wolverines were led on offense by three seniors and a freshman setter in the Great Basin Conference 25-18, 25-19, 25-8 win over the Tigers. Senior Emily Vandenberg posted 11 kills and Lauren Thomsen and Sariah Nilsen followed with nine kills. Freshman setter Samantha Chambers passed for 29 assists. Chambers and Vandenberg each had three aces. For the Wood River defense, Thomsen had three blocks and Nilsen had six digs. Wood River (9-1 GB) hosts Century and Jerome hosts Pocatello on Tuesday.
Gooding 3, Declo 2
GOODING — Gooding got the win in five sets, 25-8, 16-25, 22-25, 25-12, 15-13. Reece Fleming had 29 assists, 15 digs and four kills, Kassie Adkinson had 14 kills and 18 digs, and Alx Roe added nine kills, 15 digs and two blocks.
Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 1
MOUNTAIN HOME — Twin Falls won 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 28-26. Brenley Hansen had 15 kills, Brinley Solosabal dished out 42 assists, Clair Hodge had 30 digs, and Brinley Iverson added six aces. The Bruins moved to 10-10 overall and are 7-4 in Great Basin Conference play.
Carey 3, Hansen 1
HANSEN — Carey picked up the win in four sets, 15-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Dietrich 0
DIETRICH — Junior Kynlee Thornton had 15 kills and senior Jordan Morton added five in the visiting Lions 25-12, 25-7, 25-9 Sawtooth Conference victory over the Blue Devils. Senior Maycee Holloway passed out 20 assists and led the defense with six digs. Morton, Thornton and junior Lauren Gomez each had four aces. Lighthouse Christian (10-3, 5-0) hosts Murtaugh and Dietrich hosts Hansen on Thursday.
Hagerman 3, Sun Valley Community School 0
HAGERMAN — The host Pirates defeated the Cutthroats in the Sawtooth Con-ference match, 25-11, 25-10, 26-24. Sophomore Laura Peterson led Hagerman with six kills and seven assists. Senior Ashlyn Flammer, junior Kyta Sellers and junior Kinley Whitmarsh each added four kills. Hagerman (5-6, 3-2) hosts Shoshone on Wednesday and Sun Valley Community School is at Richfield on Thursday.
Buhl 3, Wendell 0
BUHL — The Indians swept the Trojans in the nonconference match, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16 behind 13 kills by junior Reina Elkin, junior Adriana Azevedo with 40 assists and 12 digs by senior Taelar Lively. Wendell is at Glenns Ferry on Thursday and Buhl (7-6, 1-3) hosts Kimberly on Tuesday.
Castleford 3, Murtaugh 0
CASTLEFORD — The Wolves finished the Sawtooth Conference match defeating the Red Devils, 25-10, 2517, 25-21. Junior Zailee Poulson sparked Castleford with 13 kills, junior Zoey Mitton had 11 kills, senior Sydney Schoth dished out 35 assists and sophomore Halle Ramos recorded 20 digs. Castleford (8-2, 3-1) is at Camas County and Murtaugh is at Lighthouse Christian on Thursday.
Burley 3, Minico 0
RUPERT — Burley swept by scores of 25-19, 25-10, 25-9. Bailey Seamons had 17 digs, and Shari Tanner had four aces for Minico.
Other games
Raft River 3, Oakley 2
