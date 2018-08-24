Football
Wendell 37, Marsing 12
WENDELL — The Trojans broke a 21-game losing streak with the home win over the Huskies, who beat Wendell 21-8 to begin last season.
It was Wendell's first win since Sept. 25, 2015, when it beat Buhl 53-20.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the guys for believing in themselves,” said Wendell coach Cody Howerton. “Thankful for all the support and leadership of the coaches and the new superintendent [Tim Perrigot] and the community.”
Wendell quarterback Tristan Wert threw for 80 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Senior running back Kyler Lukesh rushed for 130 yards and scored two touchdowns, and senior James Hirai scored on an 18-yard pass.
For the Wendell defense, senior Tyler Torres scored a 12-yard defensive touchdown, made 10 tackles and recorded one sack, and junior Melvin Paniagua had 10 tackles and two sacks. Trojan senior kicker Felipe Paniagua made all the extra points he attempted and added a 35-yard field goal.
Wendell hosts Cole Valley Christian on Thursday.
Minico 42, Kirtland Central (N.M.) 7
POCATELLO — The last time Minico played at Holt Arena, it lost to Skyline in the 2017 4A state title game. The Spartans created some new, more positive memories at Holt Arena on Friday night to open the 2018 season.
“What a way to open it up,” Minico first-year coach Keelan McCaffrey said. “It was awesome. Everyone did a great job.”
The Spartans dominated in all three areas of the game.
On defense, they nabbed two interceptions and forced two fumbles, one of which was returned 67 yards for a touchdown by senior Stran Smith.
The special teams excellence was highlighted by an 82-yard punt return touchdown from junior Colter May.
May also led the way on offense, rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Rylan Chandler rushed for 56 yards on six carries, and he caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Connor Stocking, who was 5-for-11 with 97 yards and no interceptions. McKay Chandler rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown on six rushes.
“It was a full team effort,” McCaffrey said. “We all did our jobs, and it was smooth.”
Minico will open Great Basin Conference play at Wood River this coming Friday.
Lighthouse Christian 46, Hansen 0
TWIN FALLS — The Lions cruised in their season-opening Sawtooth West Conference game, which ended with five seconds to go in the first half.
Two of Hansen's nine players suffered injuries in the game, said head coach Jim Rife, and instead of trotting out seven players for the kickoff at the end of the second quarter, Rife opted to end the game before halftime arrived.
Neither team was sure the game would even start. Smoke in the Magic Valley impaired the air quality, and three local schools — Canyon Ridge, Kimberly and Twin Falls — chose to postpone their Friday football games. The Lighthouse-Hansen game, like Canyon Ridge's and Twin Falls', was played in Twin Falls, and the Lions and Huskies decided to kick off despite the conditions.
While neither school wanted to put their players at risk, said Lions head coach Cory Holloway, the athletic directors also had trouble finding a time to reschedule the game. They asked the coaches if they were OK with playing on Friday night, and the coaches said yes.
“We benefitted by only playing a half," Holloway said.
Lighthouse Christian sophomore Collin Holloway completed 11-of-21 attempts for 266 yards and six touchdowns. Holloway completed two touchdown passes to Clay Silva (35 and 80 yards), three to Clay Block (27, 10 and five yards) and one to Brandon Houser (39 yards).
The Lions added 141 yards on the ground with Houser leading with 84 yards followed by Chance Gaskill with 48. Lighthouse Christian totaled 11 first downs and held the Huskies to one.
Hansen hosts Camas County and Lighthouse Christian is at Carey on Friday.
Gooding 50, Parma 13
GOODING — The Senators pounded the Panthers to open the season.
A 7-0 lead through one quarter snowballed into a 36-7 lead at halftime. Several Senators had big days, but head coach Cameron Andersen highlighted his all-state senior lineman.
“Jake McGinnis was an absolute animal," Andersen said. "McGinnis and those linebackers — (Brayden) Roe, (Jared) Conrad, (Jayden) Mullins and (Dale) Shaw — they played a dominant game.”
On offense for Gooding, junior quarterback Shane Jennings completed 10-of-15 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed eight times for 76 yards and a score. All four of Jennings' touchdown passes were completed to senior receiver Cayden Loveland, who caught eight total passes for 210 yards. Loveland's freshman brother Colsten caught two passes for 35 yards and a score.
Gooding sophomore Logan Anderson had an important interception early on, and Anthony Novis returned a kick 82 yards for a touchdown.
The Senators, ranked No. 3 in the 3A state media poll, will host Weiser on Friday.
Valley 58, Rockland 14
HAZELTON — The Vikings totaled 485 yards of offense (104 passing, 381 on the ground) in the win over the Bulldogs.
Valley junior quarterback Jason Hardy completed 8-of 11 passes for 102 yards and rushed seven times for 118 yards. Hardy scored four rushing touchdowns on runs of 45, six, 49, and five yards. Sophomore running back Julian Rocha carried the load on the ground with 20 carries for 177 yards and scored on runs of 26 and 21 yards. Senior Zane Mussmann had two catches for 52 yards, scoring on a 35-yard pass from Hardy. Senior receiver Nic Anderson had four catches for 40 yards. Anderson also had four tackles on the defensive side.
“It wasn’t a perfect, clean game, but good for opening night,” said Valley coach Ryon Jarvis. “We’ll have a reason to practice stuff we see on the film.”
Valley, No. 2 in the 1A Division I media poll, plays Prairie at Middleton on Saturday.
Oakley 58, Lapwai 18
LAPWAI — The Hornets pounded the Wildcats for the second time in three games.
Oakley beat Lapwai 58-12 last fall in the first round of the 1A Division I state playoffs. The Hornets' season ended a week later against Prairie in the semifinals.
On Friday, they backed up their 1A Division I No. 1 media poll ranking with a blowout win to open the season.
Oakley senior quarterback Tate Cranney completed 13-of-18 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns, and junior Josh Nyman rushed for 165 yards and two scores.
The Hornets will host Garden Valley on Friday.
Carey 60, Castleford 0
CASTLEFORD — The defending 1A Division II state champions jumped out to a 52-0 lead through one quarter of Friday’s Sawtooth West Conference game. No other details were available.
Carey, ranked No. 1 in the 1A Division II media poll, hosts Lighthouse Christian and Castleford travels to Hagerman on Friday.
Dietrich 58, Hagerman 12
HAGERMAN — The Blue Devils welcomed the Pirates to the Sawtooth West Conference with a blowout win.
“Our defense was solid,” said Dietrich coach Rick Astle. “Every kid that played on defense played well, and we had balanced rushing on the offensive side.”
Dietrich sophomore quarterback Brady Power passed for 363 yards and rushed for 73. Senior Andy Power had 109 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Junior Raygn Robertson had 85 yards on the ground, Audie Zimmers picked up 74 and Wes Shaw added 72.
Hagerman hosts Castleford on Friday, and Dietrich will play the same day after recently adding Rockland to its schedule.
Murtaugh 48, Horseshoe Bend 0
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils opened the season with a big home win over Mustangs.
Murtaugh senior quarterback Graden Dimond was 9-for-9 passing for 100 yards and completed a touchdown toss to junior Kolby McClure. McClure rushed for over 110 yards and had two rushing scores, and senior Gio Zavala had three catches for 40 yards.
“It was a great first game with all the good community support we had tonight,” said Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen.
Murtaugh is at Mackay on Friday.
OTHER SCORES
Burley 29, Jerome 26
Weiser 24, Buhl 7
North Fremont 46, Filer 14
Glenns Ferry 42, Rimrock 22
Boys soccer
Community School 3, Bliss 1
BLISS — In a rematch of last year’s High Desert Conference title game, the Cutthroats prevailed again.
Henry Cherp scored two goals, and Cash Dart scored the other for Community School (4-0, 3-0), which will host Wendell on Monday.
Bliss (0-1-1, 0-1-1) will host Gooding the same day.
Filer 2, Buhl 0
BUHL — The Wildcats earned their first win of the season in Friday’s High Desert Conference game.
After a scoreless first half, Filer broke through with goals from Tristan Sullivan in the 55th minute and Jose Perez in the 72nd.
Filer (1-1) will host Kimberly on Monday, and Buhl (0-1-1) will host Declo the same day.
Girls soccer
Community School 4, Canyon Ridge 1
TWIN FALLS — The Cutthroats remained undefeated with Friday’s nonconference win.
Lily Fitzgerald scored three goals, and Alli Rathfon scored the other for Community School (4-0), which will host Wendell on Monday.
Robina Mazcha scored for Canyon Ridge (0-3), which will play at Jerome on Saturday.
Filer 5, Buhl 2
BUHL — The Wildcats earned their first win of the season against a High Desert Conference opponent.
Saisha Serratos scored three goals, and Estefany Vargas and Griselda Vazquez each scored one for Filer (1-1, 1-1), which will host Kimberly on Monday.
Kyra Azevedo scored both goals for Buhl (1-1, 1-1), which will host Declo the same day.
