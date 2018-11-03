Football
Valley 56, Clearwater Valley 0
HAZELTON — Seniors Zack Gomez and Jason Hardy led the Vikings to a blowout win over the Rams in Saturday's 1A Division I state quarterfinal game.
Valley dominated on both sides of the ball, outgaining Clearwater Valley 433-40 in total yards. The Vikings rushed for 339 yards.
Valley outscored Clearwater Valley 14-0 in the first quarter, and it led 42-0 at halftime. The Vikings (9-1) scored their final 14 points against the Rams (7-3) in the third quarter.
Gomez rushed 19 times for 229 yards and four touchdowns on runs of 36, 43, 32 and 11 yards. Hardy also rushed for four scores, and he carried the ball 11 times for 90 yards. The senior completed 10-of-14 passes for 94 yards. Nic Anderson led the Valley defense with 10 tackles (seven solo), and fellow senior Jacob Schilz intercepted a pass.
Valley, ranked No. 2 in the state media poll, will face unranked Wilder (9-1) this coming Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Holt Arena in Pocatello. The winner of that game will face No. 1 Prairie or No. 3 Oakley in the championship game.
Declo 49, St. Maries 6
POCATELLO — The top-ranked Hornets cruised into the 2A state semifinals with a 43-point win over the last team that beat them.
Declo led 8-0 through one quarter, 22-0 at halftime and 29-6 through three quarters.
Hornets senior and Boise State commit Keegan Duncan scored four touchdowns on runs of five, 55, 25 and 39 yards, according to IdahoSports.com's Matt Harris. Senior quarterback McKay Breshears rushed for a 20-yard score, and he connected with Ben Puentes for a 29-yard TD and fellow senior Luc DeLavoye for a nine-yard TD.
The win launched Declo (10-0) into the semifinals for the fourth straight season. The defending champion Hornets will try to reach their third straight state championship game this coming Saturday at 11 a.m. against West Side (10-0).
Swimming
State championships
BOISE — Wood River ended the season with a solid performance at the state championships Saturday.
The Wolverines finished fourth in the 4A girls team standings with a score of 143. Idaho Falls was first (181), Bishop Kelly was second (160), Sandpoint was third (157), Minico was fifth (87) and Kimberly was sixth (76).
The top District 4 boys team was Twin Falls, which finished with a score of 96. Century (186) took first, while Jerome was eighth (58) and Wood River and Kimberly tied for ninth (50).
Though the Wolverine boys finished well behind first place in the team standings, one of its swimmers shined. Senior Zach Deal placed first in the 4A 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1 minute, 56.41 seconds, which was four-plus seconds faster than second-place Joe Kaiser of Century. Deal also won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.29, narrowly surpassing Sandpoint's Jacob Ballard (59.67).
Twin Falls junior Bryli Jensen placed second (2:03.04) and Wood River sophomore Maggie Deal placed third (2:05.81) in the 4A girls 200 freestyle. Idaho Falls' Tayla Liddle won the race with a time of 1:58.45.
Jensen (5:30.65) and Deal (5:37.28) were second and third in the 4A 500 freestyle, as well, while Kimberly junior Addy Larson (5:38.5) was fourth. Liddle (5:24.8) also won that race.
Mountain Home senior Anna Cook (1:00.33) placed second behind Bishop Kelly's Anika Rubocki (58.46) in the 4A girls 100 butterfly, and Minico senior Gretchen Thomson (1:01.67) finished third in the race.
The Wood River girls placed second in the 4A freestyle relay (1:51.02) and third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:02.5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.