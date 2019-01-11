Boys basketball
Valley 49, Oakley 41
OAKLEY — In a battle of unbeaten teams in Snake River Conference play, the Vikings bested the Hornets on Friday.
Valley head coach Brian Hardy described it as a physical “half-court battle” that was close throughout.
The Vikings took a 10-7 lead after one, but the Hornets cut into it slightly before half, trailing, 22-20. Valley pulled away slightly by the end of the third, thanks to a 16-11 run, and added another point to their lead for an eight-point victory.
“They’re a great group of athletes and well-coached,” Oakley head coach Jeff Bedke said. “They just outplayed us there in the second half.”
The senior trio of Jason Hardy, Alex Korom and Zane Mussmann led the Vikings with solid nights. Hardy scored 15 points, Korom had 14 and Mussmann added 12. Senior Gannon Critchfield was Oakley’s top scorer with a game-high of 16 and junior Chandler Jones had nine.
“Getting them on the road is good,” Brian Hardy said. “We’re definitely gonna have more games with them and they’re always tight and well-played games.”
Valley (9-3, 4-0) plays at Grace on Saturday. Oakley (10-4, 3-1) will travel to Glenns Ferry on Thursday.
Kimberly 62, Canyon Ridge 49
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs bested the Riverhawks in a non-conference battle on Friday.
Kimberly led by just one point after the first quarter, but opened the game up with a 19-9 run in the second quarter to hold an 11-point hafltime lead. Canyon Ridge cut that lead to 10 points entering the final frame, but Kimberly added three more to its cushion for a 13-point win.
Junior Dawson Cummins led all scorers with 24 points for Kimberly, while fellow junior Peyton Bair added 15. Canyon Ridge junior Bam Kondracki led the Riverhawks with 19 and junior Louie Cresto added 12.
“It was a good team win,” Kimberly head coach Daren Garey said.
Kimberly (8-3) will host Declo on Wednesday. Canyon Ridge (5-7) will host Twin Falls the same day.
Buhl 41, Gooding 35
BUHL — Senior Adam Lauda sparked the Indians with 12 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals in Buhl’s first Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win.
Senior Garrett Bowman added 11 points. Gooding was led by sophomore Gavin Martin with 12 points and junior Shane Jennings with 10. Buhl held a one-point lead at the half, 17-16, holding Gooding to two points in the first quarter.
“Good game. Good conference win,” said Buhl coach Dan Winn.
Gooding (0-10, 0-3) hosts Wood River on Saturday. Buhl (3-10, 1-1) will be at Jerome on Tuesday.
Sugar-Salem 66, Filer 47
SUGAR CITY — The Wildcats dropped a game away to the Diggers on Friday. No other details were available.
Filer (6-6) will be at Snake River on Saturday.
Glenns Ferry 76, Raft River 65
MALTA — Between the Pilots and Trojans, the two teams combined for 141 points in the Snake River Conference clash won by Glenns Ferry. The Pilots led, 42-37, at the break and also controlled the second half scoring, 34-28.
67 of the Pilot’s total of 76 points came from the foursome of senior Wacey Williams (29), senior Dillon Traudt (14), senior Carson Grigg (14) and junior Kody Henslee (10). Raft River had a trio in double digits with senior Rylee Spencer the leading scorer with 17 points, followed by sophomore Ryan Spaeth with 16. Junior Kolten Durfee tossed in 10.
“We played really hard,” said Glenns Ferry coach Nate Jones. ”We both match up well with each other. Raft River played really hard, too, and we just managed to come out on top. It will be a great matchup all year.”
Glenns Ferry (8-3, 2-2) hosts Dietrich on Saturday. Raft River (6-5, 0-4) will host Murtaugh the same day.
Shoshone 61, Hagerman 46
SHOSHONE — Junior Denny Arroyo led the Indians with 23 points and fellow junior Joe Koonce followed with 11 in the Shoshone non-conference win over Hagerman.
The Pirates had three players in double figures with Derek Herrington the leading scorer with 15 points and AB Salas and Chris Belem each following with 13. The Pirates trailed the Indians by only three points at the half, 27-24, but were outscored, 34-22, in the second half.
“We played good teamwork in the fourth quarter,” said Shoshone coach Garr Ward
Shoshone (5-6) will be at Hansen on Saturday. Hagerman (2-9) hosts Castleford on Wednesday.
Camas County 59, Richfield 25
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers dominated the Tigers for a Sawtooth Conference win on Friday.
Camas County jumped out to a 23-8 lead after one quarter and was ahead, 38-13, at halftime. The Mushers outscored the Tigers, 18-4 in the third before Richfield got the best of the fourth by going on an 8-3 run.
Freshman Zyler Niehay led the Mushers with 11 points, while fellow freshman Breken Clarke and senior Remington Kramer added 10 apiece. Senior Jaydon Rossman and sophomore Alex Robles chipped in nine points each in a balanced scoring effort for the hosts.
“They played really well as a team, distributed the ball and a lot of guys got the opportunity to score,” Camas County head coach Jamon Frostenson said.
Camas County (9-2, 4-0) will be at Murtaugh on Tuesday. Richfield (0-12, 0-4) will travel to Sun Valley Community School the same day.
Girls basketball
Preston 51, Burley 35
BURLEY — The Bobcats dropped a conference game to Preston on Friday. No other details were available.
Burley (4-14, 4-8) hosts Jerome on Tuesday.
Twin Falls 33, Jerome 25
JEROME — Both the Bruins and Tigers started the Great Basin Conference matchup in a slow way with Twin Falls scoring four points in the opening quarter while Jerome only scored two points.
The Bruins ended up getting the low scoring win and evened their conference record at 5-5 in the progress. Twin Falls sophomore Paige Beem led the Bruins in scoring with 12 points and Brinley Iverson pulled down seven rebounds. Twin Falls out-rebounded Jerome, 21-10.
Jerome (8-10, 5-6) will play at Burley on Tuesday. Twin Falls (6-9, 5-5) hosts Century the same day.
Highland 53, Minico 40
POCATELLO — The Spartans dropped a contest to 5A Highland on Friday.
Minico was held to 11 first-half points and, despite outscoring Highland, 29-25, in the second half, the Spartans couldn’t overcome the early deficit.
Senior Taylia Stimpson and junior Kylee McManus tied for Minico’s team-high in scoring with eight points apiece.
Minico (11-6) will play at Wood River on Tuesday.
Wood River 37, Canyon Ridge 24
TWIN FALLS — The Wolverines took a Great Basin Conference win over the Riverhawks on Friday.
Wood River jumped out to a 10-2 advantage, and led, 22-13, at halftime. The Wolverines extended their lead to 14 after three quarters before the Riverhawks outscored the visitors, 5-4, in the final frame.
Senior Patrea Topp led all scorers with 15 points. Senior Grace Lupumpa led Canyon Ridge with nine.
Wood River (7-9, 4-5) hosts Minico on Tuesday. Canyon Ridge (1-15, 0-11) will play at Pocatello the same day.
Snake River 47, Filer 36
BLACKFOOT — The Wildcats lost to Snake River by 11 points on Friday.
Sophomore Kynlee Thornton poured in 22 points for Filer, but her performance couldn’t quite lift them past the hosts.
Snake River jumped out to a 15-4 lead after one quarter and, despite a better second-quarter effort, Filer trailed, 27-13 at halftime. Snake River had a 38-21 lead after three. Filer outscored the hosts, 15-9, in the fourth.
“Girls fought their way back into the game but fell short,” Filer head coach Mike Amaya said.
Filer (7-7) will play at Sugar-Salem on Saturday.
Murtaugh 54, Glenns Ferry 16
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils earned a comfortable victory over the Pilots on Friday. No other details were available.
Murtaugh (8-6) will play at Camas County on Tuesday. Glenns Ferry (7-8) is at Oakley the same day.
